Professional Boxer Nearly Dies After Intense Asthma Attack During Kanye West Concert

There are tons of precautions fans have to take when attending a concert. Any health concerns have to be worked around beforehand and during the show. Dehydration is a massive concern; countless fans have passed out trying to watch their favorite artists. That’s before you even consider any mosh pits and generally awful concert etiquette from others.

But for one Kanye West fan, there were a ton of variables at hand that would’ve resulted in his death if staff didn’t take care of him. In a post on X, professional boxer Steven Nelson shared his experience watching Ye in concert. In some of the videos, it seems like the kind of blockbuster experience you’d come to expect at one of his shows.

Videos by VICE

However, due to all the smoke in the air from Kanye West’s pyrotechnics, Nelson nearly died. “I had a severe asthma attack and EMS had to come get me. Y’all don’t understand how happy I am to still be here. Thank you to the paramedics for having an emergency albuterol kit,” he wrote.

Then, in a follow-up post in the thread, Nelson couldn’t help but laugh at the absurdity of dying at a concert after all he’d been through.

Smoke From Pyrotechnics at Kanye West Show Nearly Killed Professional Boxer

“Kept thinking as I’m fading, I survived the hood, been shot, survived the military, been deployed, jumped out of planes, flew planes, been shot at, blown up in a IED explosion, been an elite boxer, and done all types of extreme stuff… ALL THAT TO DIE AT A KANYE WEST CONCERT,” he added.

Despite the traumatic experience, Ye’s concerts have seemingly gone off without a hitch. In fact, he’s spent a bulk of them reuniting with old friends and collaborators over the years. From Lupe Fiasco to Playboi Carti, his blockbuster concerts have essentially served as a comeback tour.

Evidently, the attempt at getting fans and past allies back in his corner has worked out for Kanye West. For instance, Kid Cudi, who previously vowed to never be friends with him again, warmly called him “my brother.”

“Damn near 2 decades of art and friendship,” he wrote back in September 2026. “Ive been around Ye, and I can honestly say talking to him now is how it use to be when I first signed to him, but even better. He was dealing w mental health struggles for years and now hes good. Everyone deserves some grace when they family. I was the hardest on him out of anybody. I held him accountable. He apologized and it was sincere.”

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