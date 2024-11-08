‘Project ARC’ Is Isometric ‘Rainbow Six Siege,’ and I’m All in

When I was approached about Project ARC, I wasn’t sure what to expect. A multiplayer top-down shooter made by the people behind PUBG? I was interested, confused, and a little scared, to be honest. Little did I know, I was about to get served a slice of humble pie alongside four fellow journalists.

Even though we got walked on for four out of five rounds, I left my hands-on time with Project ARC excited for more. Some frustrations peppered my hands-on time with this event, but it feels like we may be on the verge of something big here.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Tactical, yet Adorable — ‘Project ARC’ Has Some Big Shoes to Fill

Project ARC is basically Rainbow Six Siege with a more cutesy coat of paint. Don’t let the colorful vibes of the pre-release screenshots trick you; it’s surprisingly hardcore. Rewarding tactical play versus run-and-gun, our team snuck through walkways, trying to flank our opponents. Unfortunately for us, we were playing against members of the development team who knew every nook and cranny of the maps we had never touched before.

Frustration was the initial vibe, followed by a lust for revenge. We needed to show them that we weren’t just going to take their attacks lying down. The learning curve is slightly steep, but rewarding once a plan is laid into motion. Communication is key here; if you don’t chat with your team, you’re going to lose.

In my preview event, I was able to participate in two types of matches: a Team Deathmatch and an Attack/Defense mode. Two stages were also highlighted: the Mansion for TDM and a Hospital for the Bomb mode. Both stages showcased clever design, giving ample room to crouch and hide if needed, as well as plenty of secret entrances I could snake my way through.

Even with the limited time we got to spend playing the game, there’s one thing we could all seemingly agree on — the game is fun as hell. It’s challenging but rewarding. Gives players something to strive toward, and as long as the communication is good, you can easily dominate. But, there are some issues that need ironing out before it can hit the big leagues.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

It’s Still Early, but Balancing Issues Could Ruin the Fun

There are a few things I’m worried about regarding Project ARC, however. A few of the Gadgets are extremely overpowered. A Blue Energy grenade was the most disgusting, OP attack I experienced during my hands-on time. Even an employee at Krafton took note of how quickly our health was deteriorating, as we were asked to share our screens so they could note how we were playing.

The ability for every member to choose the same character is also troubling. After getting stomped on by the dev team by a shotgun user, we all decided it would be a smart idea to storm the Hospital building using the same character. Granted, our mission was not a success, but in the right hands? This could be a dangerous oversight.

Even when we were getting stomped, Project ARC was a blast. It would have been nice to learn that friendly fire was a thing before I accidentally killed a teammate, but sometimes, sacrifices need to be made.

All of this being said, Project ARC has the potential to be a big hit. The bones are solid, and the meat is delightfully tender. There are just a few things we need to know before it launches. Is Project ARC going to be free-to-play? If so, sign me right up. I’ll happily dump hours into this if it’s free, or even reasonably priced.