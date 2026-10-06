Project Helix Will be “A Family of Devices” Rather Than a Single Console

Asha Sharma shared some additional details about the upcoming next-generation of Xbox, codenamed Project Helix, during an internal town hall.

Project Helix is Not One Device That Fits All

Screenshot: Microsoft

Project Helix was confirmed as the codename for the next-generation Xbox hardware even before Asha Sharma stepped into her leadership role and it seems like plans are still moving full steam ahead.

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According to Windows Central, Sharma recently spoke a bit about Project Helix and the next generation of Xbox hardware during an internal town hall:

“We are moving to a family of devices for Gen-10. There is not one device that fits all. We will certainly have a great console first, but we also know that many players will be on the go. There are some things that we are the best in the world to manufacture, and there are other things that will we partner on. So, we will be sharing more about that as our plans develop. The operating system is starting to look really good. We’re very excited about this.”

The Series generation also included two devices with the S and X and then later added the ROG Xbox Ally as a companion handheld device. It will be very interesting to see what the upcoming family of devices looks like for Gen-10 and whether or not there will be a handheld officially developed at Xbox or if the company will partner with ASUS again.

It certainly sounds like some type of mobile gaming SKU will be a piece of the puzzle when the next generation launches.

Sharma still hasn’t confirmed a release window and the ongoing component crisis and other manufacturing complications are likely a big piece of the puzzle in terms of when Gen-10 will arrive and how expensive the hardware is going to be.

Additionally, the report also claims that Sharma says that Game Pass will become “flexible for more players,” which aligns with recent rumors and leaks that Game Pass is going to be getting more significant changes in the near future.

Sharma also called out World of Warcraft Forever, Gears of War: E-Day, and Minecraft Dungeons 2 as recent examples of games that are off to strong starts and helping to strengthen the Xbox portfolio of games.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Project Helix and Xbox news and updates.

Project Helix does not currently have a final name or a release window at this time.