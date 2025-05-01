‘Project MIX’ Had Me Serving up Drinks To Beautiful Anime Women, and It Was a Hoot and a Half (Demo Impressions)

My first exposure to PROJECT MIX was a GIF of a cat smoking a cigarette. That was more than enough for me to get interested in PROJECT MIX, and after diving into the demo? I’m completely sold on this concept. Playing through a virtual reality visual novel bartending game? Wonderful idea. And seeing as this game is still early along in development, already this polished? I can’t wait to see what PLECTRUM SOFT can do after their Kickstarter closes out.

Screenshot: PLECTRUM SOFT

Making Drinks Is Extremely Easy and Incredibly Fun in ‘Project Mix’

As I boot into the world of PROJECT MIX, the neon soaked city of New Mong Kok illuminates my eyes. It takes me a moment to soak in the vibes, feeling the beautiful city pop music. Suddenly, a man in a suit comes flying out of a door, violently tossed out on his butt for trying to push his luck a little too far. A drink called the Happy Ending caused this particular man to ask for something a little more… risque, if you catch my drift. This is my first impression of Valencia, a woman with red eyes and green hair. Who just so happens to also be wearing the least amount of clothes possible. Oh yeah, it’s fan-service central here.

Videos by VICE

But Valenica is more than eye-candy: she’s my boss, and she’s ready to teach me how to get my drink on. The amount of interactability in PROJECT MIX was genuinely surprising, especially after being warned that there may be some “jank” in this demo build. Popping corks by slamming bottles down, searching through recipe books, and everything in between. It’s all extremely fluid and incredibly impressive.

Even in this early build? Goodness gracious, PROJECT MIX is visually stunning. Every environment is gorgeous, the character models are fantastic, and everything is visually clear and easy to understand. Bottles are color-coded to make recipes easy to understand. All of the bartending aspects are already incredibly good. And it’s just going to keep getting better from here, which is wild to think.

Screenshot: PLECTRUM SOFT

Beautiful, Exciting, and Has Tons of Potential

The PROJECT MIX demo is roughly about 30 minutes long. But even in this bit of time, I absolutely see the vision. The visual novel aspects are interesting, I want to live in New Mong Kok city, and I can chainsmoke cigarettes with a cat. What else can I ask for in a video game? Even just this little taste of what PROJECT MIX has to offer, I’m already craving more. Yes, I’ve played through the demo twice already, because I just love the vibe of what this one has to offer.

While PROJECT MIX is aiming for a Steam and Meta Quest 3 release, it also seems like the team at PLECTRUM SOFT is hoping for a PSVR2 release, as well. To be completely real, this could be the game that gets me to invest in a PSVR2 at this point. Alongside Sushi Ben, PROJECT MIX hits that perfect line of visual flair, quirky writing, and just fantastic gameplay. I hope that we get an endless mode when the game fully releases. I never want to stop making drinks in this world. Just inject the vibes right into my soul, please, and thank you.