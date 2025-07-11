‘Project Pantheon’ Is an ExtrAction RPG Where You Get Recruited by Death To Fix a Pretty Big Problem

I didn’t misspell that. Project Pantheon is an Extraction game with a top-down action RPG setup. The story is based around your character being chosen by death to clean things up. Apparently, someone or something has made a huge mess of things.

‘Project pantheon’ has an interesting story concept

Dead Gods have use as landmarks in the world. You can explore them and find out exactly how and why they died. WOLCEN Studio wants to create a world and gameplay scenarios where extraction feels like a relief. I’m still trying to wrap my head around playing a Diablo-style game with extraction elements. What I’m most curious about is combat and how abilities work. I would think the game has to be more Path of Exile than Diablo to make extracting feel like you just scraped by the skin of your teeth.

“What is Project Pantheon?

A Universe Where All Mythology is Real: Players are enlisted by Death, a cosmic entity, to clean up a terrifying, nightmarish world. Innovative Genre Blend: Project Pantheon uniquely combines a competitive extraction game with a top-down action RPG. Immersive World-Building: The dark fantasy universe emphasizes a plausible, visceral feel, inviting players to uncover its secrets as they explore. Explorable “Dead Gods”: Massive, deceased deities serve as essential landmarks on maps, offering unique stories and exploration incentives. Unpredictable Gameplay: Each match promises a unique and intense experience, leading to an exhilarating feeling of relief upon successful extraction. Visceral Art Style: The game features unique sceneries, from Drakkars stuck in ice to explorable Greek temples and pyramids, focusing on visuals previously unexplored.“

WOLCEN Studio will be attending Gamescom 2025 to reveal Project Pantheon to those in attendance. I wish I could be there to see this. Until we get a few more looks at the game, you can wishlist it on Steam.