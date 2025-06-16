‘Projected Dreams’ Unfurls a Beautiful Story Through Fun Brainteasers, Puzzles, and Perspective

Memories are the building blocks of our lives. Projected Dreams is all about reliving those memories, however we possibly can. As Senka, we’re in the middle of a major point in our lives, and we’re looking for comfort wherever we may find it. Using the power of imagination and shadows, Projected Dreams tasks us with creating and rebuilding these memories with objects found around our room. Something like creating a fish from a box and a yo-yo, or a plush rabbit from a knock-off Furby, and another box standing on its side. It’s an interesting, creative take on the puzzle genre, and the vibes here are incredible.

Screenshot: Flawberry Studio

‘Projected Dreams’ Finds a Great Middle Ground of Difficulty, Ramping up as the Game Progresses Onward

I figured, especially considering the subject matter, that Projected Dreams was going to be an easy game. I was pleasantly surprised to find that the difficulty ramps up exponentially as the story progresses, leaving me scratching my head on more than one occasion. It’s not a proper puzzler if you aren’t stumped a few times, now is it? Sure, the aesthetic may stay as adorable as always, but I had to think outside of the box to find the perfect objects. Creating something that looks like a baby bottle, for example, could be done with a toy box and a rubber duck. I would have never thought of that in real life, but in Projected Dreams, it came like second nature.

That’s what makes this one feel special. The utilization of everyday objects to make something much more magical. As Senka continues to dig through her memories, the puzzles become increasingly complex. Just like the passage of her journey and time. More than anything, Projected Dreams is a reminder to hold onto the things we’ve held dear throughout our lives. The memories that we’ve made, and find a way to reminisce about those times.

‘Projected Dreams’ Is One of the Coziest Puzzle Games I’ve Ever Played, With No Timer To Stress Me Out

One thing to keep in mind with Projected Dreams is that there is no timer. I was never rushed from one stage to the next. Given an unlimited amount of time to perfectly align these objects to open the floodgates of my memories, Projected Dreams is surprisingly cozy. Your score is based on how accurately the shadow on the wall aligns with the outline of your memory, rather than how quickly you can throw something together. It’s a refreshing change of pace, honestly.

Projected Dreams is a very cute, friendly, and lovely little puzzler. It’s a nostalgic experience, especially for those who were born in the ’90s. There are plenty of throwbacks here, with things like Furbys and even a Game Boy Color making an appearance. Little things, like the multicolored abacus that we likely all saw in our classrooms growing up, can make you long for that feeling of familiarity. I just hope they don’t have those little scooters we used in gym class, the ones that we always ran our fingers over with. If you know, you know.

Projected Dreams is a no-stress puzzle game. The dreamy music, paired with the beautiful aesthetic, makes it a joy to experience. Pick it up and play whenever you feel like it, and get ready for the world to sweep you away. It’s blissful, and I hope to see more games like this in the future.

Verdict: Highly Recommended

Projected Dreams is available now on Steam. A code was provided by the publisher for the sake of review. Reviewed on PC.