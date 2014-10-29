This Projection-Mapped Installation Ripples Like Fabric

Wenting Guo, an interaction and product designer at Harvard Graduate School of Design, is a creator of many things. She’s crafted an interactive, three-dimensional canvas for kids called MYGLO; designed Eyear, an Arduino-driven sound visualizer; and created wave, a volumetric projection project that creates virtual surfaces responsive to human movement.

Guo’s latest installation, Fabric Play, builds on these projects with its interactive projection-mapped surface. The audio-visual installation ripples like a piece of fabric, while its sound is designed to be responsive to users’ movements.



As Guo notes on her website, Fabric Play is “an interactive installation figuring on building an artificial communication between virtual and physical users.” Developed with Javascript and html5, the installation’s web interface is projected onto the ground as an “ambient environment that is [responsive] to the positions of physical participants with various light and sound effects.”

Guo also designed Fabric Play so that online users could participate. By using a web application, users can click to trigger various visual effects and sounds, or draw sound barriers across Fabric Play‘s projection-mapped interface for the installation’s physical participants. When users cross these thresholds, they trigger a collection of sounds.

“The installation could be seen as an experiment of exploring new interactions in the realm of experience design,” wrote Guo. “A connection between users in different spaces and platforms is established to enable their interaction. Fabric Play could also be further developed for more complex visual effect that applies to performances and exhibitions.”

Fabric Play was exhibited this past weekend at Boston’s Illuminus Arts Festival, a nighttime event that featured immersive visuals, large-scale projection mapping, and music.

For more of Wenting Guo’s work, head over to her website.

