This Delay Spray Will Make Anyone Last Longer (In Bed, Obviously)

Premature ejaculation sucks. It’s like winning free tickets to your favorite concert only to be kicked out during the first song. With the Delay Spray from Promescent, you can listen to the full set, and, after a while, you might even be able to hear the encore.

Men have been looking for ways to last longer in bed since the dawn of time (probably) and the Delay Spray is the perfect solution. It’s a lidocaine numbing spray that stays where it’s applied and doesn’t spread to your partner, with a formula backed by leading urologists and researchers.

Videos by VICE

There are plenty of other ways wiener-wielders have tried to keep the party going: dick creams, wipes, supplements, and even desensitizing condoms. While these other products can do a decent job of keeping you in the game, there are plenty of downsides. They don’t work for everyone, often don’t have as strong of a numbing effect, come with unwanted scents, and can be hard to clean. Delay sprays beat off their competition by acting quickly, odorlessly, and only where they’re intended, all in an easy-to-use spray bottle.

Anyone who suffers from PE would benefit from Delay Spray. In just a few minutes after application, you’ll last so long that you and your partner might need a water break.

How the Delay Spray Works

Fellas, we don’t need to tell you that the penis is one of the most sensitive part of your body. With over 6,000 nerve endings, it’s no wonder your partner’s new Wonder Woman outfit can get you gone with a single touch. The Delay Spray works to numb those nerve endings temporarily, giving you a boost against the L(ass)o of Truth.

The main ingredient is lidocaine, a local anesthetic that blocks nerve endings in the skin from sending signals to the brain. Commonly used in topical anesthetics, it’s totally harmless when applied correctly in small doses (each spray of Promescent contains 10mg). It washes right off when you’re finished, and the effect wears off after about an hour. This should go without saying, but here goes anyway: Do not use Promescent Delay Spray if you or your partner are allergic to lidocaine or other topical anesthetics. And definitely start light and increase use as needed.

Promescent explains that “The lidocaine spray absorbs into the skin temporarily restricting the stimulation of nerve cells and slowing down their rate of signaling.” In other words, the Delay Spray relaxes your nerves so you can regain control of your climax, and you can even apply the Spray to specific areas of your penis where you think you need it most.

Five to ten minutes after you spray the Delay Spray, the formula should be fully absorbed, giving you about an hour of control, or about an hour and a half according to some “veteran” reviewers (you do you, sexual marathoners). You can also use both condoms and lube with the Delay Spray — just wait until it’s fully absorbed.

The Delay Spray comes in discreet packaging so your neighbors won’t get jealous. It’s also clinically proven to help you last longer and reach a higher level of overall excitement, according to a 2016 study (sick invite).