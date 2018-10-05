Prominent Democrats are already threatening to run against Susan Collins

Republican Sen. Susan Collins just announced that she will vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, essentially guaranteeing his lifetime appointment to the nation’s highest court, and a prominent Democrat has already threatened to run against her and oust Collins from the Senate. And her name is also Susan.

Susan Rice, who was President Barack Obama’s national security adviser, bluntly responded to a tweet, angry about Collins, asking who would run against Collins in Maine. She tweeted: “Me.”

And Rice isn’t the only one who could take on Collins.



Sara Gideon, speaker of the Maine House, announced on Twitter that after November she would seriously consider running against Collins.

I'm focused on expanding our House majority in #ME and electing @JanetMillsforME as our governor, but after 11/6 I will be seriously considering how I can elevate the voices of people who deserve and demand to be heard and represented in DC. https://t.co/TbFCFmhiGc #mepolitics — Speaker Sara Gideon (@SpeakerGideon) October 5, 2018

Collins was first elected in 1996 and is the most senior Republican woman in the Senate. She is up for re-election in 2020.

Collins delivered a winding speech on the Senate floor Friday afternoon, during which she said she believed that Dr. Christine Blasey Ford had experienced sexual assault, but it was not enough of a reason for her to vote against Kavanaugh, who has been publicly accused of sexual assault and misconduct by at least two other women. Collins had been targeted by several extended efforts to get her to vote against Kavanaugh, over worries he’d vote to overrule Roe v. Wade if he were on the court.



The full Senate is scheduled to vote Saturday afternoon, and barring an unexpected flip from two senators, Kavanaugh will be confirmed.