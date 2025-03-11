Propagandhi Announce New Album, Drop Title Track ‘At Peace’

It’s been eight years since Canadian punk stalwarts Propagandhi dropped their seventh album, Victory Lap, but fans don’t have to wait any longer for new music. The band just announced their eighth studio album, At Peace, and released the title track.

The new song is classic Propagandhi, in terms of attitude: very confrontational politically-conscious punk. It starts somewhat haunting and then builds to a melodic, riff-heavy climax. The animated lyrics video is also not to be missed, and you can check it out below.

In a press release, Propagandhi’s founding singer/guitarist Chris Hannah shared some perspective on the new project and how it evolved. “Speaking for myself, this record might be a snapshot of me deciding whether I’m going to live out the rest of my life as Eckhart Tolle or live out the rest of my life as Ted Kaczynski,” he said, via Stereogum.

“Everything I’m singing about is still coming from being the same person that wrote and sang our first record How To Clean Everything in 1993,” Hannah continued. “But what we’re putting into the songs now, probably reflects more despair than 30 years ago when we had similar perspectives, but with strands of hope and naivete. Now it’s the existential dread of eking out a life worth living in this completely failed society.”

“Twenty years ago, we had a sense that things are fucked but that there could be a mass mobilization of people against the oligarchy, the billionaire class,” Hannah went on to say. “I don’t think that exists much in our music anymore, and I don’t believe that mobilization is forthcoming. I hope to be proven wrong.”

Propagandhi’s At Peace will drop on May 2, and you can see the complete tracklist below:

01 “At Peace”

02 “Prismatic Spray (The Tinder Date)”

03 “Rented PA”

04 “Guiding Lights”

05 “Cat Guy”

06 “No Longer Young”

07 “Stargazing”

08 “God Of Avarice”

09 “Benito’s Early Work”

10 “Vampire Are Real”