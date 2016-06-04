Prophets of Rage Announced for Sunday’s Date of Governors Ball

VICELAND and Noisey are livestreaming Governors Ball All Weekend. Check here to see how you can tune in all day long.

Governors Ball has been off to a pretty rad start, and tomorrow things are going to get even wilder. Sunday’s date of the fest has had a “special guest” that’s been kept a secret until now, and none other than Prophets of Rage will show up to disrupt the event. The group is composed of three quarters of Rage Against The Machine, Chuck D from Public Enemy, and B Real from Cypress Hill. We saw their debut show in Los Angeles, which was the political, energetic firestorm we were hoping it would be.