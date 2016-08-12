Prophets Of Rage’s Gig Inside A Californian Prison Was Cancelled, So They Played Outside Instead

Image: Prophets of Rage Facebook

Whether it’s prison authorities or right wing conservatives, nobody stops Prophets Of Rage from playing a prison when they want to play a prison. The all-star band led by Tom Morello that includes members of Rage Against the Machine, Public Enemy and Cypress Hill were ready to take their music to the NorCo State Prison / California Rehabilitation Center as part of a show put on by nonprofit organization Jail Guitar Doors,

Videos by VICE

But when the plug was pulled on the performance at the last minute, the group set up their stage just outside the fences of the prison and played a set so that the music would still be heard by the inmates inside.

“We were denied at the last-minute because apparently they got some calls from right-wing nuts in Sacramento who said they were going to foment rebellion,” Morello told CBS. “What we meant to do is come here to play a great show… The barbed wire cannot keep the music out.”

Names after a song by The Clash, Jail Guitar Doors provides instruments and opportunities to inmates who’ve shown progress in their rehabilitation. The organisation was co-founded by Wayne Kramer, guitarist for legendary Detroit porto-punk band MC5, who spent some time in prison in the 70s on drug charges,

Prophets Of Rage aren’t shy of a political gig and last month they performed at an anti-Republican National Convention rally in Cleveland’s Public Square Park.

Morello told Rolling Stone in June: “We’re an elite task force of revolutionary musicians determined to confront this mountain of election year bullshit, and confront it head-on with Marshall stacks blazing.”