Protest the Hero Called Out Brand New’s Jesse Lacey for ‘Grooming Children’ at Recent Show

The return of Brand New has been a wildly controversial move for the band, quite specifically due to frontman Jesse Lacey’s alleged history of… as Protest the Hero vocalist Rody Walker puts it… “grooming children.”

During a recent show, Walker took a second to address the crime of sexually violating children, saying to the crowd: “People love to call other people pedophiles. Politicians do it all the time—especially conservative politicians. They love to be like, ‘This person’s a pedophile, that person’s a pedophile,’ but nobody does anything about real pedophilia.”

He then took very specific aim at Lacey, asking, “Why is anyone going to see Brand New? Motherfucker was grooming children. He should not be afforded the stage he used to groom children.”

It was back in 2017 that Lacey first came under fire over allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor. These claims effectively ended Brand New, but nothing gold can stay.

Brand New Played Secret Shows in 2024

Lacey did some solo secret shows last year and, eventually, the rest of the band joined him. Now, they are fully back, and it seems they have retained enough fans who are not put off by Lacey’s past behavior and who want to see the band live.

For legal reasons, I have to state that I am not joining Walker in advocating for the boycott or protest of any Brand New shows. Completely unrelated: the full list of dates and venues hosting concerts for Brand New’s 2025 reunion tour is below.

05/30 Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

05/31 Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

06/03 Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall

06/04 Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall

06/05 San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park

06/07 West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center

06/08 Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

06/09 Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

06/12 Austin, TX @ Moody Center

06/13 Houston, TX @ NRG Arena

06/15 Atlanta, GA @ Synovus Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

06/16 Saint Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

06/17 Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

06/19 Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

06/20 Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

06/21 Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

06/23 Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion

06/24 Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! – Outdoor

06/25 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE – Outdoors

06/27 Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena

06/28 Worcester, MA @ DCU Center

06/29 Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

07/01 Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann

07/02 Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena