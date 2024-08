Minnesota nice turned into Minnesota nasty quickly Thursday during a VICE News interview outside of President Trump’s rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Dave Carlson, a salesman in Minnesota, was sharing why he donates to President Trump’s campaign when a protestor openly spat in his face and kept walking by.

Carlson kept his cool and wiped off his face, saying, “I’m fine, I’m fine.” Two other protestors who were not the perpetrator apologized to Carlson.

