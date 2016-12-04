Protestors Claim Victory, Army Corps Denies Permit for Dakota Access Pipeline

In a significant victory for protestors at Standing Rock, the Army Corps of Engineers announced today that it would not grant a permit for construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

The news officially came through a statement from the National Congress of American Indians.

“Today the Army Corp of Engineers announced its decision not to grant the easement to the Dakota Access Pipeline crossing the Missouri immediately above the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation, and to study alternate routes,” the statement read.

NCAI president Brian Cladoosby added, “This isn’t over, but it is enormously good news. All tribal peoples have prayed from the beginning for a peaceful solution, and this puts us back on track. From the start, the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe has asked for a full analysis to consider threats to the water and environment, and also the social and cultural impacts. Peace, prayer, and the water protectors have led to the right outcome.”

The news comes after a weekend in which musicians came out in force to support protesters at Standing Rock. On Friday, an open letter from Kate Nash to President Barack Obama was signed by over 270 musicians. Earlier today, rapper Taboo released a new song and video alongside number of Native American artists.

