This Eurovision Has Been a Nightmare

By

Turista i protestni slogan
The Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv is currently playing host to the Eurovision Song Contest – a hyper liberal, extremely camp singing competition. Add to the mix vocal anti-government and anti-occupation protesters, the country’s large ultra-orthodox Jewish community, LGBTQ tourists, the backdrop of an international conflict and a load of soldiers carrying huge guns, and it makes for quite the complex spectacle.

At the best of times, Israel struggles to maintain this delicate balance of culture, politics and religion. But soon after the Israeli singer Netta won Eurovision 2018, setting her country up as the next hosts, Tel Aviv has been preparing for this exact challenge.

Photographer Chris Bethell has spent the week in Tel Aviv documenting the unique portrait of a city trying to accommodate a truly disparate set of voices and beliefs.

1558005430967-ChrisBethell_Gallery1-102
1558005517958-ChrisBethell_Gallery1-109
1558005587263-ChrisBethell_Gallery1-138
1558007162562-ChrisBethell_Gallery1-121
1558005739032-ChrisBethell_Gallery1-125
1558005755160-ChrisBethell_Gallery1-123
1558007599320-ChrisBethell_Gallery1-127
1558007007790-ChrisBethell_Gallery1-107
1558007030807-ChrisBethell_Gallery1-111
1558007063373-ChrisBethell_Gallery1-115
1558007082786-ChrisBethell_Gallery1-116
1558007103633-ChrisBethell_Gallery1-103
1558007138987-ChrisBethell_Gallery1-118
1558007338361-ChrisBethell_Gallery1-129
1558007357190-ChrisBethell_Gallery1-134
1558102452227-ChrisBethell_Gallery1-108
1558007547959-ChrisBethell_Gallery1-124
1558007376776-ChrisBethell_Gallery1-137

