Protests Leave Hundreds of Tourists Stranded Near Machu Picchu

Machu Picchu, Peru’s tourism hot spot and one of the “New7Wonders” of the world, is in a bit of turmoil. The government allowed the contract of longtime bus operator Consettur to expire, allowing a neighboring district to move in with a new company. This infuriated residents of Aguas Calientes, which is basically the gateway town to Machu Picchu.

All this drama resulted in protests that left hundreds of Machu Picchu tourists stranded on the mountain.

As reported by CNN, the rails ridden by the train service operator, PeruRail, were blocked by protestors. Said protesters loaded the tracks with rocks and even dug up parts of the track, forcing PeruRail to suspend service entirely.

Over 1,400 tourists were evacuated on Monday, but around 900 were left stranded in Aguas Calientes. At least it’s in one of the most beautiful places on Earth. It could always be worse, I suppose.

Aguas Calientes residents are calling for transparency and fairness in the distribution of tourism concessions. Locals rely heavily on tourist dollars. It’s a matter of economic survival.

Meanwhile, New7Wonders, the organization that gave Machu Picchu its fancy title in the first place, warned the Peruvian government that if the crisis continues, it could tarnish the site’s status as one of the world’s wonders.

Sadly, one of humanity’s most sacred and awe-inspiring architectural marvels has been reduced to a pawn caught in the middle of a squabble over transportation routes. It has left hundreds of tourists wondering which of these ancient Machu Picchu rocks would make the most comforting pillow as they settle in, waiting for pickup.