Proton, Our Favorite Free VPN, Just Leveled Up

I’ve already called Proton VPN the best free VPN out there because it has a clear no-logs policy, is open source, and is vetted regularly by independent auditors to verify that it’s being transparent about its privacy.

Now, Switzerland-based Proton has announced that it’s passed the SOC 2 Type II audit, a stringent validation performed by a third party (Schellman) that examines whether a cloud-based service handles data in a strictly confidential and secure manner.

Having used the paid version, Proton VPN Plus, for $10 per month, too, I’m confident in saying that it’s a worthy upgrade, too. I’m picky about what I recommend in my Guide to the Best VPNs. There are reasons Proton is in there and most of the VPNs on the market aren’t.

a trustworthy vpn

I’m not much of one for taking promises of privacy and security on faith. Most of the worst actors and straight-up deceitful companies have nicely said policy statements that promise the world and fail to deliver. What I like to see is cold, hard proof.

When it comes to security services like VPNs (virtual private networks), that goes double. You’re signing up for a VPN for the explicit reason of ensuring your privacy online. What good would that do if the service itself is compromised or dishonest?

And man, oh man, there are tons of dishonest VPNs out there, especially free ones. There are ones owned by companies that used to distribute malware, ones directed covertly by nations with abysmal human rights records, and ones controlled by hackers who want to burgle your computer by tricking you into inviting them into its living room by pretending to be on your side.

Proton already had a thick stack of independent audits under its belt prior to this. I’ve put my money where my mouth is by using Proton VPN myself. The latest SOC 2 Type II audit only makes the case stronger for using it.

Free version or paid version, it’s one of the very best and among the few VPNs that occupy the top tier of trustworthiness.