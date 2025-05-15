Proton Says It’ll Leave Switzerland if This Controversial Law Is Passed

Switzerland is considering a bogus move away from its progressive history of digital rights, and the most notable Swiss VPN provider, Proton, says that if a controversial law passes, they’ll leave the country.

As I wrote in a story covering the early consultation phase of the law back in March, “Switzerland is mulling changes to its notoriously privacy-oriented digital security laws that would force Switzerland-based tech firms—including many VPNs—to cooperate with sharing customer data with authorities if requested, erasing much of the privacy benefit of using a VPN.”

“Under Swiss law, we are not obligated to save any user connection logs, nor can we be forced to perform targeted logging on specific users,” writes Proton VPN on an explainer webpage. “This means that your private browsing history stays private and cannot be turned over to a third-party.”

It’s exactly what I like to hear when appraising a VPN. At least, that’s how Swiss law is currently written and how Proton VPN has been operating since it was founded in 2017.

“This revision attempts to implement something that has been deemed illegal in the EU and the United States. The only country in Europe with a roughly equivalent law is Russia,” said Andy Yen, founder and CEO of Proton, in an interview with Radio Télévision Suisse. The original French has been translated into English.

Proton, though relatively young at eight years old, is a powerhouse in the privacy app field. It feeling that there's no choice but to move out of the country would be Switzerland's loss.