The Proton Unlimited Suite of Privacy Apps Is Half Off

Yesterday I posted about Proton VPN’s 70-percent-off deal for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but Proton is also running a parallel 50-percent-off sale on Proton Unlimited, its suite of privacy apps that includes Proton VPN, as well as five other privacy-focused apps.

I’ve used Proton Unlimited, and aside from being fairly easy and intuitive for a beginner to figure out, it’s also the most complete suite of digital privacy and security apps on the market. I’ve gushed about NordVPN and Mullvad VPN, but neither of those companies comes close to the comprehensive set of apps that Proton Unlimited offers.

the complete package

Proton Unlimited normally runs for $13 per month on a monthly subscription and $10 per month if you sign up for an annual subscription. Even at that price, I say it’s worth it. Aside from the paid version of the excellent Proton VPN, you get the password manager, Proton Pass.

The Black Friday deal is only active on the annual subscription, but it reduces the monthly price to $6.49. That works out to $77.88 for the annual subscription versus the $119.88 it’d normally cost.

Proton Mail is a secure and encrypted email service, while Proton Calendar is a secure calendar (surprise). Proton Wallet is an alternative for Apple Wallet or Google Wallet, if you tend to cast a side eye at the large corporations’ hold on your debit and credit cards.

Lastly, there’s Proton Drive, which is a privacy-focused Google Drive alternative. It’s a good way to securely store files and photos on the cloud and share them with trusted friends, family, and coworkers.

Proton’s Black Friday deal is live right now. There’s no end date for the deal on Proton’s website, but I’d expect it to stick around through the end of Cyber Monday, which falls on December 1 this year.

After that, you just might miss out. And I don’t see deals of this depth on Proton very often. The last time I recall Proton offering such a deal was Black Friday 2024, so this might be your best shot to try out Proton Unlimited for the next year.