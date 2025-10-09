Proton VPN Just Added New Free Servers

Most free VPNs? Don’t use ’em. They can be packed with malware themselves, leaking activity and data, and siphoning up your sensitive information. Or they can just be buggy and slow. Or hide ties to governments.

Proton is different. How do I know? I’ve used it. A lot. And Proton just gave free users a boost with new servers opened in Norway and Canada.

Proton VPN Is free and trustworthy

Although there’s a fantastic paid version of Proton VPN that I put on the podium of the very best VPNs, Proton is fairly unique in also offering a free version that is worth using. It doesn’t have all the features or the sheer choice in servers that the paid version has, but it’s a complete app. It doesn’t shake you down for fees later or wear you down into paying.

On September 30, Proton’s general manager, David Peterson, posted on X that they’d added several Canada-based servers to the rotation of VPN servers that free users can use. Then on October 3, he posted again on X that they’d added a few Norway-based servers to the rotation, too.

When you’re using the free version, you don’t get to choose which server Proton connects you to. But having a larger pool of servers means more people can use Proton VPN’s free version without crowding up the servers, because servers do have a cap on how much they can be used at any one time.

Proton VPN says it doesn’t log user information, and it regularly opens itself up to independent audits by third parties, which then share the findings with the public to verify that its claims are true.

“Under Swiss law, we are not obligated to save any user connection logs, nor can we be forced to perform targeted logging on specific users,” writes Proton VPN on an explainer webpage. “This means that your private browsing history stays private and cannot be turned over to a third party.”