Proud Boys Just Lost Their Name to a Historic Black Church They Vandalized

Far-right neofascist organization Proud Boys has lost the rights to their name and associated symbols. If that wasn’t funny enough, you’re going to get a real kick out of who they lost it to: the Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church, a historic black church the Proud Boys attacked back in December 2020.

Right after the Supreme Court rejected the state of Texas’ bid to subvert the results of the 2020 election in favor of Donald Trump, the Proud Boys took to the streets, where they got into a confrontation with counter-protesters.

During the mayhem, members of the Proud Boys, specifically its leader Enrique Tarrio, trespassed on the church’s property and set its Black Lives Matter flag on fire.

Tarrio was later sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in planning the January 6 insurrection attempt, though he was later pardoned when Donald Trump returned to office because we live in hell.

The church pursued legal action against the Proud Boys after the flag burning. In June 2023, Judge Neal Kravitz ruled that the group’s actions were “highly orchestrated” on top of being “hateful and overtly racist.”

The judge awarded the church $2.8 million, which the proud boys failed to pay. So the church’s lawyers went after anything else of value they could get—in this case, the group’s branding.

Superior Court Judge of the District of Columbia Tanya Bosier ruled on Monday that the church was now the proud owner of the Proud Boys name and symbols, rendering the far-right extremist organization unable to sell merchandise with the Proud Boys iconography without the church’s explicit permission.

On the bright side for you white nationalist far-right losers, this is your chance to rebrand because let’s be honest, “Proud Boys” was the most flaccid name for an extremist group in the history of the human species. Just a general reminder that fascism is for the weak and pathetic.

Disclosure: Gavin McInnes was a co-founder of VICE in the mid-1990s. He left the company in 2008 and has had no involvement since then. He founded the Proud Boys in 2016.