PS Plus Extra and Premium Subscribers Get 10 New Games on February 17

PS Plus subscribers at the Extra and Premium tier just got a great haul of new games added to the library, including Insomniac’s Spider-Man 2.

Every Game Coming to PS Plus On February 17

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Last week’s PlayStation State of Play showcased an impressive lineup of games coming to the PS5 in 2026 and beyond. Although the presentation did provide a lot to get excited about, players will have to wait a while to get their hands on the majority of the games that were featured (aside from the Sons of Sparta shadow drop.)

Videos by VICE

That said, PS Plus subscribers still have plenty of exciting games to dive into this week. The new PS Plus library update arrived this morning, which means that there are ten new titles for Extra and Premium subscribers to try out.

Here are all the titles added to PS Plus on February 17, 2026:

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (PS5)

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown (PS5)

Neva (PS4, PS5)

Season: A Letter to the Future (PS4, PS5)

Monster Hunter Stories (PS4)

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (PS4)

Venba (PS5)

Echoes of the End (PS5)

Rugby 25 (PS4, PS5)

WALL-E (PS2) – Premium Tier Only

Although Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is definitely the big highlight, there are a lot of interesting games on the list that players won’t want to overlook. First off, players who skipped Neva back in 2024 should take the time to give the indie hit a try now. The prequel DLC was announced at the State of Play and this offers gamers the perfect chance to check out the base game before that DLC arrives later this week.

Monster Hunter Stories and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin also stand out as great titles to revisit or pick up for the first time if any fans of the franchise haven’t explored these RPGs recently.

How much does PS Plus Cost?

PS Plus includes a few different tiers that shoppers pick from. Here is a breakdown of the current costs:

Essential: $9.99/mo | $24.99/3 mo | $79.99/year Monthly games, online multiplayer, cloud storage, exclusive discounts

$9.99/mo | $24.99/3 mo | $79.99/year Extra: $14.99/mo | $39.99/3 mo | $134.99/year All Essential benefits, plus a catalog of up to 400 PS4/PS5 games

$14.99/mo | $39.99/3 mo | $134.99/year Premium: $17.99/mo | $49.99/3 mo | $159.99/year All Extra benefits, plus classic games catalog (PS1/PS2/PSP), cloud streaming for select games, and time-limited trials

$17.99/mo | $49.99/3 mo | $159.99/year

The PS Plus games included in the February 17 drop are available now for subscribers.