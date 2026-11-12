PS1 Era Tactical RPG is Playable on PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2 Today

Nearly three decades after its original PlayStation and PC launch, this Japanese tactical simulation RPG is making a comeback on modern consoles this week.

Nobunaga Oda den Is Now Playable on Modern Consoles

Play video

Nobunaga Oda den originally released on the PS1 console and PCs in Japan all the way back in 1998. It was the fourth game in the Eiketsuden and featured many returning gameplay mechanics from the previous iteration.

Videos by VICE

“This simulation RPG vividly depicts the glorious life of Nobunaga, who ushered in Japan’s early modern era. Experience historically accurate battle scenes, including the Battle of Okehazama, the Siege of Inabayama, and the Battle of Nagashino. A branching storyline where your choice of tactics and battle outcomes can lead to alternate historical paths.

A cast of 22 key figures, including members of the Oda clan, warlords from various provinces, and cultural figures. Command allied forces by analyzing intelligence and executing precise strategies… and enjoy all the rich elements that bring “Nobunaga Oda den” to life! Can Nobunaga escape the blazing flames of Honno-ji and finally bring an end to the Sengoku period?”

After nearly 30 years, the tactical sim is now back thanks to the Console Archives. The modern console-friendly version of the game arrived on November 12. Gamers interested in checking out the title can find it on PS5 or Nintendo Switch 2 for $11.99.

Shoppers should take note that the game includes only the Japanese version and all in-game text is in Japanese only.

As always, the Console Archives edition aims to recreate the original retro experience, but also adds a handful of modern conveniences and quality-of-life improvements. Key features in the new edition include:

customizable button layouts

rapid-fire settings

multiple save points

additional options include screen layout adjustments and filters that recreate the the nostalgic atmosphere of CRT TVs, allowing players to customize the visual experience to their preference

Nobunaga Oda den joins an immersive catalog of other retro games as part of the Console Archives library. Other recent releases include Elevator Action, Marl Jong, Bubble Bobble, Doraemon, and lots more.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more retro gaming news and updates.

The Console Archives version of Nobunaga Oda den is available now on Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5.