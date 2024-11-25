The PS5 DualSense Controller Is on a Massive Sale This Black Friday

It’s rare that the product that comes straight out of the box is one of the best you can get, but that’s the case with the Sony PS5 DualSense Controller. It earned the #1 spot on our list of the best PS5 Controllers for several great reasons, and this Black Friday, you can get your own and save a ton at the same time.

Right now, both Amazon and Walmart are offering the same, great deal on this amazing controller. Depending on which color you choose (and oh boy, do you have options), you save anywhere between $20.99 and $23.95 on arguably the best PS5 controller available.

PS5 DualSense Controller Black Friday Deal

We chose the standard PS5 controller as our #1 pick for several reasons that only get better during Black Friday. First, this controller is one of the most affordable on the market, and it’s even more affordable during these deals.

While you can always drop a few more bucks on a fancier controller, the casual gamer doesn’t need to. If you’re like me and play video games when you have time, the regular DualSense Controller is more than enough for you.

We also love how many different colors the controller comes in, including the standard White, my personal favorite in Midnight Black, badass grey camouflage, and wavy Galactic Purple.

Amazon is also offering great deals on the new Chroma colors for the PS5 Controller, including Chroma Teal, Chroma Indigo, and Chroma Pearl. No matter which color you decide to go with, you’re getting a great controller at an amazing Black Friday price.

The base PS5 Controller is great for games like Fortnite, NBA 2K, and honestly, whatever else you decide to play. I’ve had my PS5 for about 4 years now and I’ve been using the same DualSense Controller the entire time.

If I had friends, I’d probably act on this deal now and get another controller, but until I learn how to be nice (it’s hard), I’ll stick with my good old DualSense Controller and pub stomp new EA FC players like I do every holiday season.