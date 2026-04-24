PS5 Gets Massive Price Cut and Is $200 Discounted For a Limited Time

Sony recently implemented a temporary PS5 price cut giving the popular console a $200 discount. However, the PlayStation 5 price change is only for a limited time and has a few caveats.

PS5 Digital Console Is Back to $399 For a Limited Time on Playstation store

Screenshot: PlayStation

Back in March, Sony announced that all PlayStation consoles would get a permanent price hike. The hardest-hit SKU, though, was the original base PS5 Digital console, which saw an eye-watering 50% price increase. However, Sony is now selling the PlayStation 5 unit for $399 on its store, which is a $200 discount from its new $600 price tag.

Videos by VICE

For a limited time, players can pick up the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Console 825 GB – Fortnite Flowering Chaos Bundle for just $399. The discounted price is only available on the official PlayStation Direct store, which you can find here. At the time of writing, it’s not clear how long the sale will last.

Screenshot: PlayStation

I know what you are thinking: so Sony is basically selling the PS5 Digital at its original 2020 launch price and calling it a discount? Yep. But hey, given the rocky state of the industry, we’ll take anything we can get! Given that the PS5 console is currently being sold for a 50% markup at most retailers, it’s at least worth considering.

The $399 PS5 Deal Comes With a Few Caveats

Screenshot: PlayStation

While a $399 price is enticing, I wanted to point out some drawbacks to the PS5 unit that is on sale. For starters, it’s only the Fortnite Flowering Chaos Bundle SKU, which was introduced during the Holiday 2025 season. This means it will only have 825GB of memory. Then again, this was also the standard for the digital version when it launched.

Here are the key drawbacks:

The sale is only available in some countries (North America).

The PS5 Fortnite bundle only has 825GB of memory, compared to the Disc version, which has 1TB.

The $399 PS5 is disc-less. So if you want physical copies of games, this is not for you. This will only play games digitally.

Screenshot: PlayStation

Honestly, the drawbacks aren’t too bad. Again, this is your typical PS5 Digital edition console. So if you are someone who downloads all of your games off the PlayStation Store anyway, then it’s kind of a no-brainer. If you are still stuck on PS4, you should probably jump on this deal while you can, as I don’t see prices going down anytime soon. In fact at this rate, they might even go up!

Unlike previous generations, gaming consoles are actually becoming more expensive over time. In previous announcements, Sony has reported the rising costs are due to global tariffs and “challenging economic” times. Regardless, this is the first generation in decades where consoles are actually going up in cost every year. As I mentioned earlier, the PS5 has a 50% increase right now. I don’t know about you, but $399 sounds a lot better than $600.