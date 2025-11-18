PS5 Gets Price Cut After Sony PlayStation Finally Sees Switch 2 as a Real Threat

A new report from Tokyo has revealed why Sony PlayStation recently did a PS5 price cut in Japan. The cheaper Japan-only PlayStation 5 console was allegedly created to combat Nintendo’s exploding sales in the region.

Sony Executives Were Previously Okay With Nintendo Eroding Their Player Base in Japan

Screenshot: PlayStation

A new report from TV Tokyo made some pretty interesting claims about Sony. The article states that previous PlayStation management were reportedly okay with Nintendo eroding their market share in Japan. However, this policy has now changed under new Sony leadership who are now concerned about the Switch 2’s booming sales.

Videos by VICE

As we reported in early November, the PlayStation 5 got a major price cut in Japan with a console exclusive to the region. According to this latest report, the decision to make a Japan-only PS5 at ¥50,000 ($320) was recently approved by President Hideaki Nishino to combat Nintendo. The executive reportedly made the decision following Nintendo announcing a Switch 2 exclusive console to Japan.

Screenshot: X @Genki_JPN

The aggressive PS5 price cut in Japan is interesting, because it shows that Sony PlayStation are now taking Nintendo seriously as competition. While the majority of PS5 sales are in North America and Europe, it appears the gaming company isn’t ready to concede the entire region to Nintendo. As for the Switch 2, it’s currently on pace to becoming the highest-selling console of all time.

Switch 2 Is No Longer Just a Nintendo Console

Screenshot: Square Enix, Nintendo

One of the major turning points for Nintendo is the insane popularity of the Switch. After launching in 2017, the Nintendo Switch has sold a staggering 154.01 million units. This makes it the third highest-selling game console of all time. It will soon take the second spot by 2026, as it’s currently only a few units away from the DS.

However, the Switch 2’s improved specs has been the biggest game changer, as it’s finally attracting major third-party AAA games. For example, the Switch 2 is getting Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade in 2026. But more importantly, Resident Evil Requiem will be launching on the Nintendo handheld day and date wither other systems.

Switch 2’s Third-Party Support Is a Direct Threat to PlayStation

Screenshot: Capcom, Nintendo

With major AAA titles now launching directly on the Switch 2, its dominance in Japan might make it a bigger threat to PlayStation. After all, in previous years, the bulk of Nintendo’s sales were for its own first-party games. With it now attracting major third-party releases, this is directly eating into PS5’s main bread and butter.

So it makes sense why PlayStation’s new leadership is now taking a second look at Nintendo’s dominance in Japan. With PS6 leaks claiming it will launch with a handheld console, the showdown between Nintendo and PlayStation will get all the more interesting in the future.