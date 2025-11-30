PS5 Pro Gets a Major Cyber Monday Price Cut—Now Cheaper Than DDR5 RAM

The PlayStation 5 Pro just got a limited-time price cut for Amazon’s Cyber Monday Deal sale. However, the new discounted PS5 Pro price actually makes the premium console cheaper than DDR5 RAM.

PS5 Pro Hits Lowest Price Ever in Amazon’s Cyber Monday Deal

Screenshot: PlayStation

When the PS5 Pro launched back in 2024, it retailed for $699. Sony then shocked players earlier this year when they raised the price of the console to $750 due to a “changing economic market.” Suffice to say, the PlayStation 5 Pro entered the “it’s too expensive” territory for many consumers. However, the console has now received its first major price cut and is now the cheapest it has ever been.

The PS5 Pro is now on sale for $648 (regularly $749.99) through Amazon’s Cyber Monday Deal sale. Although it should be pointed out that this sale ends on December 1, 2025, and is while supplies last. Given the recent pricing boom in the games industry, I imagine many players will be taking advantage of this deal. After all, the Xbox Series X now goes for as high as $800, which is just absurd.

Screenshot: Amazon

With rumors swirling that the recently announced Steam Machine price will range from $700 to $800, the PS5 Pro is actually a really good deal. This is particularly true since the Valve console is said to actually be weaker. So if you want a good entry-level into high-end gaming in 2025, you could do a lot worse than the PlayStation 5 Pro. That isn’t even mentioning the fact that demand for game consoles is so high, the regular PS5 completely sold out during Black Friday sales.

PS5 Pro Is Now Cheaper Than DDR5 RAM Amid Global Shortages

Screenshot: PlayStation

However, the bigger deal here is what is going on in the hardware component space. As we reported weeks ago, there is currently a worldwide RAM shortage. The crisis was largely triggered by AI companies scooping up every memory component on the market, which took many gaming publishers by surprise. How bad is it? According to sources, some retailers won’t have DDR5 RAM available to customers until December 2026.

But the craziest story is reports that 65 GB of DDR5 memory is now selling for as much as $650. The price is actually rising every week, as the RAM shortage effects are starting to squeeze the market. However, this also means that a PS5 Pro is now cheaper than a single DDR5 RAM component. Yes, it is actually as insane as it sounds. This is all the result of an AI bubble, which could either continue to get bigger or eventually pop.

Screenshot: NewEgg

According to Tech Insider, Moore’s Law Is Dead, Sony PlayStation had actually prepared in advance for the shortage and stocked up on RAM. This is also a large reason they’ve been able to aggressively discount their PS5 consoles during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Unfortunately, the expert also recently revealed that Microsoft was taken completely by surprise by this, and we might actually see another price increase for the Xbox Series X.

Should You Buy a PS5 Pro Now?

Screenshot: PlayStation

All this to say, things aren’t exactly looking good in the gaming space in terms of consumer pricing. So while $648 might still seem like a lot for a gaming console, it might be the cheapest you can get a powerful gaming device in the next year or two.

If the price bubble continues, we could see gaming get a lot more expensive than it is now, which is a scary thought. Plus, as I said, the PS5 Pro actually holds up really well against most entry-level PC’s and is a good platform for most AAA games.