PS5 Pro Leak Claims a Major New Feature Is Coming in 2026

A new leak claims that the PS5 Pro will get a new performance-enhancing feature in 2026. If the report is true, PlayStation 5 Pro consoles could get a major boost in FPS and resolution clarity for free.

PS5 Pro Feature Reportedly Leaked

Screenshot: PlayStation

When PlayStation 5 Pro launched in 2024, one of the big promises of the console was PSSR. The new anti-aliasing feature would reportedly allow games to more easily hit 4K and 60FPS. However, the AA option has been pretty disappointing, as many games have had issues implementing it. However, according to a new leak from Moore’s Law Is Dead, the PS5 Pro is reportedly going to get an update in 2026 that adds PSSR2, which is a major upgrade to the feature.

Videos by VICE

In his December 5 video, the tech expert revealed the leak came from a PS5 developer. “Something called ‘Multi-Frame Super Resolution 2’ or ‘MFSR2’ is now referenced in some documents we have access to (internally, PSSR is called ‘MFSR1’). MFSR2 apparently uses an updated algorithm that ‘reduces the need for some pieces of input data,’ decreases the amount of memory used, and ‘shortens GPU processing times’ while delivering (allegedly) better image quality. It uses an entirely new AP,I too. This is not some ‘0.5’ upgrade, it’s huge.”

Screenshot: PlayStation

However, the most interesting part of this leak is that PSSR2 reportedly fixes a lot of issues that are currently present in the PS5 anti-aliasing option. “So, it seems clear that PS5 Pro will get an improved ‘PSSR2’ in addition to FSR 4 support in 2026. It’s a BIG upgrade, and they will reduce how often games have PSSR issues!” Now, even if you are skeptical of PSSR, news about PlayStation 5 getting FSR 4 support is a pretty big deal in itself!

PS5 Pro PSSR2 Is Apparently a “Massive Overhaul”

Screenshot: PlayStation

According to Moore’s Law Is Dead, the PSSR2 update is going to be a pretty substantial upgrade. In fact, the tech insider actually compared the jump in quality to what we’ll see when FSR 3 gets upgraded to FSR 4 on December 10, 2025. Which, if you are a tech enthusiast, you know is one of the most anticipated updates in the PC gaming space.

“PSSR2 is going to be like FSR 3 to FSR 4. I want to be clear, that is what they are saying behind the scenes. This should be like the quality increase (PSSR to PSSR2), like FSR 3 to FSR 4. It’s not just like a checkbox thing. The devs actually have to patch their game and use a new API. It is a COMPLETE overhaul of PSSR.”

Future PlayStation Consoles May Get PSSR3 and Beyond

Play video

Interestingly, the final point Moore’s Law Is Dead makes is that PSSR is here to stay. According to the insider, PlayStation doesn’t want to have to rely on AMD’s FSR for upcoming titles. So moving forward, we are likely to see PSSR3 and beyond implemented on PS6 and future devices.

“Sony are happy that AMD are going to be adding FSR 4 to PS5 Pro support next year. But they want their own thing. They want to match or beat FSR 4 as well, I’m being told.” If all of this is true, it means that Sony is looking to compete with AMD’s anti-aliasing technology. Still, at least it seems that PS5 Pro users will have a choice between the two AA options.