PS5 Pro vs. PS6: Should You Upgrade Now or Wait for the Next Generation?

With the original PlayStation 5 launch now more than five years in the past, some early adopters may be starting to feel the temptation for a mid-cycle upgrade to the PS5 Pro. With hardware prices rising and rumors that the PlayStation 6 may be delayed, the decision to upgrade or wait for the next generation is a complex one.

The PS5 Pro Pitch

Screenshot: PlayStation

First, let’s take a look at what the PS5 Pro brings to the table along with its $700 price tag. For now, let’s assume that we’re talking about gamers who are considering an upgrade, not an initial dip into the PlayStation 5 ecosystem.

There is no denying that the machine is a powerhouse. The PSSR magic is definitely impressive and this is going to be the key selling point for many gamers who struggle with the trade-off between fidelity and performance settings. This AI-powered upscaling allows the Pro to analyze images frame-by-frame, delivering 4K visuals without the performance tax that usually drops frame rates to 30 frames per second.

Additionally, the Pro features an advanced GPU that handles Ray Tracing 2x-3x faster than the base model. The Pro also comes equipped with a 2TB SSD (double the base model’s original launch capacity) and Wi-Fi 7 support.

Gamers should take note that the PS5 Pro does not include a disc drive. PS5 owners who have a large physical disc library would likely need to add on an external disc drive for another $80.

PS5 Pro Key Features:

PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) – Get super sharp image clarity on your 4K TV using AI-enhanced resolution for ultra-high definition play with astonishing detail.

– Get super sharp image clarity on your 4K TV using AI-enhanced resolution for ultra-high definition play with astonishing detail. Optimized Console Performance – Reach higher and more consistent frame rates for silky smooth gameplay with support for 60Hz and 120Hz displays.

– Reach higher and more consistent frame rates for silky smooth gameplay with support for 60Hz and 120Hz displays. Advanced Ray Tracing – Experience next-level realism with ray-traced reflections, shadows, and high-quality global illumination as you explore stunning game worlds.

– Experience next-level realism with ray-traced reflections, shadows, and high-quality global illumination as you explore stunning game worlds. 2TB of storage

Wi-Fi 7 compatible

PS5 ProGame Boost and backwards compatibility

Saving Up Towards a PS6

Screenshot: PlayStation

Although the PlayStation 6 does not have a release window or a price range yet, gamers do know that Sony is hard at work on its next generation behind the scenes. Unfortunately, gamers likely also know that hardware prices are continuing to climb across the industry thanks to the AI-datacenter demand on components. That means that the PS6 is likely going to be both hard to get at launch and more expensive than previous generations.

This creates an interesting dilemma for consumers. On one hand, the supply and demand issue combined with increased prices may motivate some shoppers to sit out the early adopter rush and plan to stay in the PS5 ecosystem during the PS6 launch. This will allow them to avoid the headache and stress of trying to secure a pre-order and it will allow them to sit back and see early reviews of the hardware and launch titles before investing their own money.

On the other hand, this same information may motivate some shoppers to start saving up now, so that they’re ready for the sticker shock when it inevitably arrives. Take the $700 that could be used for a PS5 Pro today and put it in a PS6 savings category instead will allow shoppers to be better prepared when the next console generation does arrive.

Early rumors and projections suggest that that PS6 is likely targeting a late 2027 or early 2028 launch window.

The Verdict

Screenshot: PlayStation

The decision of buying a PS5 Pro versus saving up for a PS6 is going to depend on each shopper’s personal preference, finances, and gaming goals. That said, here are some general guidelines based on everything we know at the moment:

Upgrade to PS5 Pro now if:

You own a 4K top-of-the-line monitor or TV and are already bothered by 30FPS in fidelity mode.

You did not ever pick up a launch PS5 and are curious about entering the PlayStation ecosystem.

You want to play GTA6 (and the other biggest games of late 2026 and early 2027) on the most powerful console on the market at launch.

$700 is not a big investment for your personal financial situation.

Save up for a PS6 if:

You aren’t bothered by 1080p or upscaled 4k visuals on the current PS5.

You also own a high-end PC or an Ultimate GeForce NOW subscription.

$700 is a large amount to spend for you and you won’t want to spend this much (or more) twice within a few years on gaming hardware.

Once we get more official details about what the PS6 will bring to the table and how much it will cost, then there will be some additional data points for shoppers to take into consideration as they make this decision.

The PlayStation 5 Pro is available now. The PlayStation 6 does not currently have an official release window.