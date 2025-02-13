PS5 Reveals Its February 2025 PS Plus Catalog Additions -- And Once Again, I Disagree With Y’all

Am I crazy? So, the PS5 has once again honored us with the announcement of its latest February 2025 PS Plus additions. And, again, it’s caused a rift between PlayStation pals around the nation. Let’s not waste any more time — what’s coming to the PS5 Plus catalog this month? (Which will be available to download on February 18.)

Ps5 February 2025 ps plus additions

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5)

(PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5) TopSpin 2K25 (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5)

(PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5) Lost Records: Bloom & Rage – Tape 1 (PS5)

(PS5) SaGa Frontier Remastered (PlayStation 4)

(PlayStation 4) Somerville (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5)

(PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5) Tin Hearts (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5)

Mordhau (PS4, PS5)

Patapon 3 (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5) — PlayStation Plus Premium Only

Dropship: United Peace Force (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5) — PlayStation Plus Premium Only

Screenshot: 2K

recommendations — hot off the presses

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage – Tape 1: Don’t Nod earns my trust every time they release a game. Usually, their stories lean more “whimsical” no matter how dark certain scenes may be. This time, though, from everything the trailers have showcased? Lost Records will be significantly less airy and light than previous titles. This PS5 Plus addition will set the world of narrative gaming on fire when it drops! TopSpin 2K25: Years of Mario Tennis make me unreasonably excited for TopSpin. I only know the Williams sisters, but you know something? That’s really all I need to know to have a good time playing tennis with friends. Embarrassingly, I didn’t know the PS4/PS5 had a dedicated tennis series before today. That’s how out of the loop I typically am with sports, sadly. SaGa Frontier Remastered: My introduction to the SaGa series was Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered. I can earnestly say that, despite playing many RPGs and JRPGS throughout the years, I’d never played anything quite like it. From what I know, the SaGa games are intentionally… vague. Indeed, I’m used to “comfortable” PS5 JRPGs like Dragon Quest 11. So, I’m ready to suffer with SaGa Frontier Remastered.

So, what’s the problem? Is it the recent “PlayStation’s online network going out for less than 24 hours” situation? If so, just turn the PS5 off and take a break. Reprioritize. Breathe.