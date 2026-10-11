PS5 Upcoming Game Releases October 2026 – All Games and Release Dates

October is a packed month for PS5 game releases, with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse, and Phantom Blade Zero still on the way. If you’re looking for something new to play, here are the upcoming PS5 games releasing in October 2026 and their release dates.

Upcoming PS5 Games in October 2026

Screenshot: PlayStation, S-Game, Konami, Square Enix, Telltale

There are over 28 games still coming to PS5 this October as of October 11. The lineup includes new releases, remasters, collections, and games making their PlayStation 5 debut.

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There’s also a pretty wide mix of genres. Alongside the month’s bigger action games, players can look forward to the farming sim Harvest Moon: Echoes of Teradea, the co-op puzzler We Were Here Tomorrow, and several horror titles arriving just before Halloween.

Here are the upcoming October 2026 PS5 game releases listed by date:

All Upcoming PS5 Games in October

Game PS5 Release Date Planet Zoo 2 October 13, 2026 Valor Mortis October 13, 2026 Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun II October 14, 2026 Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse October 15, 2026 Enshrouded October 15, 2026 Harvest Moon: Echoes of Teradea October 15, 2026 Ratatan October 15, 2026 Toy Story: Retro Roundup! October 15, 2026 Toy Story 3 Complete Edition October 15, 2026 Tales of Eternia Remastered October 16, 2026 Tenebris Somnia October 16, 2026 Mycopunk October 20, 2026 We Were Here Tomorrow October 20, 2026 Cotton Reboot! October 22, 2026 Cotton Reboot! High Tension! October 22, 2026 Final Fantasy Resonance October 22, 2026 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 October 23, 2026 Fangtopia October 26, 2026 Hunter’s Moon October 26, 2026 Remothered: Red Nun’s Legacy October 27, 2026 The Seance of Blake Manor October 27, 2026 Village in the Shade October 27, 2026 Anomalith October 29, 2026 Metro Redux October 29, 2026 Phantom Blade Zero October 29, 2026 The Wolf Among Us Remastered October 29, 2026 The Cat in the Hat: Rainy Day Mayhem October 30, 2026 Queen’s Domain October 30, 2026

Note: Release dates are based on currently announced titles, so launch dates are subject to change.

PS5 Games Already Released in October 2026

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

While there are plenty of upcoming releases left this month, several October PS5 games are already available. These include Star Wars: Galactic Racer, Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve, and Kingdom Hearts Collection I–III.

If you’re looking for something to play right now, here are the PS5 releases from earlier in October:

Game PS5 Release Date Don’t Fret October 1, 2026 Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered October 1, 2026 End of Abyss October 1, 2026 RetroSpace October 1, 2026 Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve October 2, 2026 Star Wars: Galactic Racer October 6, 2026 Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival October 8, 2026 Echo Weaver October 8, 2026 Forever Ago October 8, 2026 Kingdom Hearts Collection I–III October 8, 2026 Neon Abyss 2 October 8, 2026 Order of the Sinking Star October 8, 2026 Silver Pines October 8, 2026 Dragon’s Dogma II: Dark Arisen October 9, 2026

I wanted to give a personal shout out to Dragon’s Dogma II: Dark Arisen. The excellent expansion completely overhauls the game, and makes it a must-play RPG of 2026. Altogether, there are around 42 October releases coming to PS5, including those already available and those arriving later this month.