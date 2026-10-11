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PS5 Upcoming Game Releases October 2026 – All Games and Release Dates

Here are the upcoming PS5 game releases in October 2026, including Phantom Blade Zero and Modern Warfare 4, with release dates for each game.

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October is a packed month for PS5 game releases, with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse, and Phantom Blade Zero still on the way. If you’re looking for something new to play, here are the upcoming PS5 games releasing in October 2026 and their release dates.

Upcoming PS5 Games in October 2026

PS5 Upcoming Games in October
Screenshot: PlayStation, S-Game, Konami, Square Enix, Telltale

There are over 28 games still coming to PS5 this October as of October 11. The lineup includes new releases, remasters, collections, and games making their PlayStation 5 debut.

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There’s also a pretty wide mix of genres. Alongside the month’s bigger action games, players can look forward to the farming sim Harvest Moon: Echoes of Teradea, the co-op puzzler We Were Here Tomorrow, and several horror titles arriving just before Halloween.

Here are the upcoming October 2026 PS5 game releases listed by date:

All Upcoming PS5 Games in October

GamePS5 Release Date
Planet Zoo 2October 13, 2026
Valor MortisOctober 13, 2026
Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun IIOctober 14, 2026
Castlevania: Belmont’s CurseOctober 15, 2026
EnshroudedOctober 15, 2026
Harvest Moon: Echoes of TeradeaOctober 15, 2026
RatatanOctober 15, 2026
Toy Story: Retro Roundup!October 15, 2026
Toy Story 3 Complete EditionOctober 15, 2026
Tales of Eternia RemasteredOctober 16, 2026
Tenebris SomniaOctober 16, 2026
MycopunkOctober 20, 2026
We Were Here TomorrowOctober 20, 2026
Cotton Reboot!October 22, 2026
Cotton Reboot! High Tension!October 22, 2026
Final Fantasy ResonanceOctober 22, 2026
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4October 23, 2026
FangtopiaOctober 26, 2026
Hunter’s MoonOctober 26, 2026
Remothered: Red Nun’s LegacyOctober 27, 2026
The Seance of Blake ManorOctober 27, 2026
Village in the ShadeOctober 27, 2026
AnomalithOctober 29, 2026
Metro ReduxOctober 29, 2026
Phantom Blade ZeroOctober 29, 2026
The Wolf Among Us RemasteredOctober 29, 2026
The Cat in the Hat: Rainy Day MayhemOctober 30, 2026
Queen’s DomainOctober 30, 2026

Note: Release dates are based on currently announced titles, so launch dates are subject to change.

PS5 Games Already Released in October 2026

Dragon's Dogma 2 Dark Arisen Review Combat
Screenshot: Brent Koepp

While there are plenty of upcoming releases left this month, several October PS5 games are already available. These include Star Wars: Galactic Racer, Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve, and Kingdom Hearts Collection I–III.

If you’re looking for something to play right now, here are the PS5 releases from earlier in October:

GamePS5 Release Date
Don’t FretOctober 1, 2026
Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition RemasteredOctober 1, 2026
End of AbyssOctober 1, 2026
RetroSpaceOctober 1, 2026
Ace Combat 8: Wings of TheveOctober 2, 2026
Star Wars: Galactic RacerOctober 6, 2026
Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: RevivalOctober 8, 2026
Echo WeaverOctober 8, 2026
Forever AgoOctober 8, 2026
Kingdom Hearts Collection I–IIIOctober 8, 2026
Neon Abyss 2October 8, 2026
Order of the Sinking StarOctober 8, 2026
Silver PinesOctober 8, 2026
Dragon’s Dogma II: Dark ArisenOctober 9, 2026

I wanted to give a personal shout out to Dragon’s Dogma II: Dark Arisen. The excellent expansion completely overhauls the game, and makes it a must-play RPG of 2026. Altogether, there are around 42 October releases coming to PS5, including those already available and those arriving later this month.

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