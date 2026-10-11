PS5 Upcoming Game Releases October 2026 – All Games and Release Dates

October is a packed month for PS5 game releases, with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse, and Phantom Blade Zero still on the way. If you’re looking for something new to play, here are the upcoming PS5 games releasing in October 2026 and their release dates.
Upcoming PS5 Games in October 2026
There are over 28 games still coming to PS5 this October as of October 11. The lineup includes new releases, remasters, collections, and games making their PlayStation 5 debut.
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There’s also a pretty wide mix of genres. Alongside the month’s bigger action games, players can look forward to the farming sim Harvest Moon: Echoes of Teradea, the co-op puzzler We Were Here Tomorrow, and several horror titles arriving just before Halloween.
Here are the upcoming October 2026 PS5 game releases listed by date:
All Upcoming PS5 Games in October
|Game
|PS5 Release Date
|Planet Zoo 2
|October 13, 2026
|Valor Mortis
|October 13, 2026
|Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun II
|October 14, 2026
|Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse
|October 15, 2026
|Enshrouded
|October 15, 2026
|Harvest Moon: Echoes of Teradea
|October 15, 2026
|Ratatan
|October 15, 2026
|Toy Story: Retro Roundup!
|October 15, 2026
|Toy Story 3 Complete Edition
|October 15, 2026
|Tales of Eternia Remastered
|October 16, 2026
|Tenebris Somnia
|October 16, 2026
|Mycopunk
|October 20, 2026
|We Were Here Tomorrow
|October 20, 2026
|Cotton Reboot!
|October 22, 2026
|Cotton Reboot! High Tension!
|October 22, 2026
|Final Fantasy Resonance
|October 22, 2026
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4
|October 23, 2026
|Fangtopia
|October 26, 2026
|Hunter’s Moon
|October 26, 2026
|Remothered: Red Nun’s Legacy
|October 27, 2026
|The Seance of Blake Manor
|October 27, 2026
|Village in the Shade
|October 27, 2026
|Anomalith
|October 29, 2026
|Metro Redux
|October 29, 2026
|Phantom Blade Zero
|October 29, 2026
|The Wolf Among Us Remastered
|October 29, 2026
|The Cat in the Hat: Rainy Day Mayhem
|October 30, 2026
|Queen’s Domain
|October 30, 2026
Note: Release dates are based on currently announced titles, so launch dates are subject to change.
PS5 Games Already Released in October 2026
While there are plenty of upcoming releases left this month, several October PS5 games are already available. These include Star Wars: Galactic Racer, Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve, and Kingdom Hearts Collection I–III.
If you’re looking for something to play right now, here are the PS5 releases from earlier in October:
|Game
|PS5 Release Date
|Don’t Fret
|October 1, 2026
|Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered
|October 1, 2026
|End of Abyss
|October 1, 2026
|RetroSpace
|October 1, 2026
|Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve
|October 2, 2026
|Star Wars: Galactic Racer
|October 6, 2026
|Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival
|October 8, 2026
|Echo Weaver
|October 8, 2026
|Forever Ago
|October 8, 2026
|Kingdom Hearts Collection I–III
|October 8, 2026
|Neon Abyss 2
|October 8, 2026
|Order of the Sinking Star
|October 8, 2026
|Silver Pines
|October 8, 2026
|Dragon’s Dogma II: Dark Arisen
|October 9, 2026
I wanted to give a personal shout out to Dragon’s Dogma II: Dark Arisen. The excellent expansion completely overhauls the game, and makes it a must-play RPG of 2026. Altogether, there are around 42 October releases coming to PS5, including those already available and those arriving later this month.