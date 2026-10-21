PS5 Gets New Update Ahead of GTA 6 Launch Amid Security Concerns

Sony has released a new PS5 system update ahead of GTA 6’s launch, sparking speculation about the console’s security. While the official patch notes only mention usability improvements, some believe the latest firmware could be a response to recent exploit developments.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, PlayStation

The latest PS5 system software update, version 26.07-14.20.00, arrived on October 21, 2026. However, players expecting new features might want to temper their expectations, as Sony’s patch notes only list improvements to messages and usability on certain screens.

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Interestingly, the update follows firmware 14.10, which explicitly included security fixes alongside improvements to system performance and stability. Still, the timing has caught the attention of players following recent PS5 exploit developments.



With GTA 6 approaching, there is speculation that Sony could be taking additional steps to prevent unauthorized access to Rockstar’s upcoming game. Especially since there have been reports of users recently and even running it on PC.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

In a post on X, popular Rockstar dataminer videotech suggested that Sony appears to be tightening PS5 security ahead of Grand Theft Auto VI. According to the account, firmware 14.00 patched known exploits, while 14.10 introduced additional security fixes.

However, a developer reportedly demonstrated access to Debug Settings on firmware 14.10, prompting videotech to suggest that today’s 14.20 update could be a response. Now, it should be pointed out that this connection is speculation.

Sony’s published patch notes do not identify an exploit being fixed in 14.20 or mention GTA 6. Access to Debug Settings also does not, by itself, establish that someone can run unauthorized copies of the game.

Screenshot: X @videotech

In a follow-up post, videotech raised concerns about piracy, attempts to get the game running on PC through unofficial methods, and potential datamining of its online component. The account also claimed there was urgency within Sony, although it didn’t cite a source for this.

It should be pointed out, these are potential concerns rather than confirmed outcomes. At the time of writing neither Sony PlayStation or Rockstar Games has made any comments about this. So what we know about the latest PS5 update 14.20 is largely speculation.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, PlayStation

For players wondering what has officially changed, Sony lists one improvement for PS5 update 14.20:

Improvements to messages and usability on some screens.

You can check for the update by heading to Settings > System > System Software > System Software Update and Settings, then selecting Update System Software.

For now, the latest firmware gives PS5 owners another update to install ahead of GTA 6. Whether it also addresses the recent exploit developments remains unconfirmed.