PS5 Update Today Adds Major Graphics Upgrade for PS5 Pro

Sony has released a new PS5 update today that automatically enables a major graphics feature for PS5 Pro owners. System software update 26.06-14.00.00 turns on Enhanced PSSR Image Quality by default, which can improve visuals in games that were designed around the older version of Sony’s upscaling technology.

Screenshot: PlayStation

A PS5 update is now live today, and it adds the new Enhanced PSSR Image Quality option. After update 26.06-14.00.00 is installed, the feature will automatically be enabled on PS5 Pro consoles as the new default.

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What makes this particularly noteworthy is that Enhanced PSSR can also be used with games that only support the previous version of PSSR. According to Sony, this should provide a “sharper and clearer visual experience” without developers needing to release individual updates for every supported title.

Unfortunately, the feature is exclusive to the PS5 Pro and will not be available on the standard PlayStation 5. PS5 Pro owners who experience any issues can disable it by navigating to Settings > Screen and Video > Video Output > Enhance PSSR Image Quality.

Screenshot: Capcom

While this is technically an image-quality upgrade rather than a direct performance boost, it could allow supported games to produce clearer visuals when using performance modes. The exact improvement will likely vary depending on the game and its existing PS5 Pro support.

Screenshot: Insomniac Games

Although Enhanced PSSR is the biggest feature, today’s PS5 update also introduces a voice-chat speaker indicator. There is also the new Community Activity widget. Here are the complete patch notes provided by Sony:

Enhanced PSSR Image Quality is now enabled by default. Installing the system update automatically turns on the setting. Enhanced PSSR can be used in games that support the previous version of PSSR, providing sharper and clearer visuals. The setting can be disabled under Settings > Screen and Video > Video Output > Enhance PSSR Image Quality . This feature is only available on PS5 Pro.

A new voice-chat speaker indicator has been added. Players can now see who is speaking during a voice chat. Open the voice-chat card in the Control Center and select More > Display Who’s Speaking > Display Names to enable it. The indicator’s on-screen location can also be changed by selecting Position .

The Community Activity widget is now available in the Welcome Hub. Trending Now displays 10 multiplayer games or modes that are currently growing in popularity. Top 10 shows the 10 most popular games from the previous week in your country or region.

The Turn Off Bluetooth feature has been adjusted in certain regions. When Bluetooth is disabled under Settings > Accessories > General > Advanced Settings , the console will no longer enter Rest Mode and HDMI Device Link will stop functioning. Sony says this option is intended for managing controller connections at esports venues and should not be used for other purposes.

System software performance and stability have been improved.

Screenshot: PlayStation

PS5 system software update 26.06-14.00.00, which may also appear as version 26.06-14.00.00.39, is rolling out today, September 16.

Enhanced PSSR being enabled automatically is easily the most important change, especially for PS5 Pro owners who may not have known the improved upscaler was available. The Community Activity widget is also a surprisingly useful addition, as it gives players a quick way to see which multiplayer games are currently popular.