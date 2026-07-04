PS5’s Top-Selling Game of 2026 Only Sold 12% Physical

A new report claims that PS5’s top-selling game of 2026 so far has only sold 12% physical discs. According to the consumer tracking company, popular releases such as Resident Evil Requiem, 007 First Light, and Crimson Desert also sold overwhelmingly digital on PlayStation 5.

PS5’s Top-Selling Games in 2026 Show How Low Physical Sales Have Fallen

Screenshot: Capcom

This latest update comes from a report recently published by Alinea Analytics. According to the consumer-tracking company, PS5’s top-selling game of 2026 so far is EA Sports FC 26, and it only sold 12% physical. Alinea claims that 88% of the game’s copies were sold digitally across PS4 and PS5. The report also reveals that 6.4M PlayStation players accessed FC 26 through their PS Plus subscription.

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Interestingly, it appears that physical disc sales were notably higher for some of the key third-party games that launched on PS5 this year. For example, Capcom’s Resident Evil Requiem sold 27.8% physical, while Ghost of Yotei sold 35.4% physical. This lines up with the Insomniac leak in 2023, which showed that Sony first-party titles had higher physical sales than third-party releases.

For your convenience, here is the full list of PS5’s top-selling games of 2026, and their physical vs. digital breakdown (via Alinea Analytics):

PS5 Top-Selling Games of 2026: Physical vs. Digital Sales

Game Digital Physical EA Sports FC 26 88.0% 12.0% Resident Evil Requiem 72.2% 27.8% 007 First Light 79.0% 21.0% Crimson Desert 80.1% 19.9% Ghost of Yotei 64.6% 35.4%

Screenshot: ResetEra / Alinea Analytics

PS5 Physical Sales Drop By 50% Since 2022

Screenshot: PlayStation

In 2023, Insomniac Games had a major leak which revealed some internal sales data for many PS5 games. The reason this is interesting is it gives us a pretty bleak insight into how quickly physical sales have dropped in just four years on PlayStation platforms.

For example, in 2022, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut sold 71% physical. However, in 2025, Ghost of Yotei only sold 35.4% on physical discs, if Alinea Analytics is to be believed. That is a nearly 50% drop. Now, to be clear, this was the Director’s Cut of Sucker Punch Studio’s Samurai RPG, which released in 2021 on PS5.

Screenshot: PlayStation

Some in the industry also dispute how accurate Alinea Analytics’ reporting is. Although, to be fair, sales data tracking in general seems to be a pretty spotty thing unless the developer or publisher themselves releases the data. Still, if Alinea is even in the general ballpark, these numbers are pretty alarming.

This latest report follows Sony’s controversial decision to kill all physical disc support on PS5 and PS6 in 2028. If this latest report is in fact accurate, it might explain Sony’s eagerness to drop all physical media. Although with Resident Evil Requiem having close to 30% sales with discs, that’s still a lot of customers they are still willing to cut out or potentially lose in future releases.