PS6 and Xbox Project Helix Release Dates Reportedly Revealed by Leaker

A popular leaker claims that the PS6 and Xbox Project Helix release dates are not delayed after all. We also got a major update on the long-rumored PS6 handheld. Here is when the next-gen PlayStation 6 and Xbox console are reportedly launching.

PlayStation

Last year, several leaks seemed to indicate that the PS6 would be launching sometime in 2027. However, recent comments from Sony PlayStation in March had many believing that the next-gen console would be getting delayed due to the worldwide RAM shortage crisis and exploding prices of hardware components. However, a popular leaker says that this is not the case after all.

According to KeplerL2, the PS6 release date is still on track for the Holiday 2027 season. The tech insider made the claim in a series of posts on the NeoGAF gaming forum. “Both Xbox and PS6 are still on track for Holiday 2027.” Interestingly, KeplerL2 also said the rumored PS6 handheld is also on track to be released at the same time. While not the most detailed leak, this post is a pretty big deal given how credible KeplerL2 is when it comes to hardware leaks.

NeoGAF @KeplerL2

The account’s wording of “Holiday 2027” is also fairly significant. In North America at least, most companies consider this to be November through December. So that means the PS6 release date is likely to land in November 2027, given Sony’s previous launch patterns.

For example:

PS4: November 15, 2013

November 15, 2013 PS5: November 12, 2020

November 12, 2020 PS6: November 2027 ???

Xbox Project Helix Release Window Leak

Xbox

The other major news is that KeplerL2 also says that the Xbox Project Helix release date is also Holiday 2027. So that means both Sony and Microsoft plan to go head-to-head next year with new console devices. This leak seems to be backed up by recent comments from Microsoft VP Jason Ronald.

At a recent GDC 2026 presentation, Ronald confirmed that developers would be sent alpha versions of Xbox Project Helix in 2027. Microsoft has also recently verified that next-gen Xbox leaks from 2025 were accurate. Project Helix is going to be a device that plays both PC and console games and will focus on high-end specs.

Are the PS6 and Xbox Project Helix Leaks Accurate?

PlayStation

KeplerL2 is a pretty credible leaker when it comes to gaming hardware. The insider has a long history of accurately reporting on upcoming console hardware specs years before they launch. Console leaks are also often true because they are based on actual AMD or manufacturing documents that have been leaked to the public.

This also makes sense, since a new console takes years to plan and produce. For example, console specs are typically locked in years before the device actually launches. So as factories get their contracts from Sony and Xbox to start producing their product, it’s inevitable that documents about it will eventually get leaked.

This isn’t to say PS6 and Xbox Project Helix are guaranteed to launch in 2027. Until either company officially confirms this, I would take this with a grain of salt. However, given who KeplerL2 is, it does seem to indicate a likely chance that next-gen gaming will launch at the end of the year in 2027.