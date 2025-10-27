PS6 Handheld Specs Leak Reveals It’s Far More Powerful Than Nintendo Switch 2

The PS6 handheld specs have reportedly been leaked, and it’s much more powerful than the Nintendo Switch 2. According to the leak, the next-gen PlayStation 6 console even surpasses the Xbox ROG Ally X.

PS6 Handheld Is More Powerful Than the Switch 2 by a Lot

Rumors about a PS6 handheld first appeared online back in April. Leaked AMD documents showed that Sony is planning to release two PlayStation 6 devices. One will be a home console, and the other a portable unit that can be docked. However, a recent update from tech insider Moore’s Law Is Dead has revealed just how powerful the PS6 handheld is going to be.

“The PS6 Handheld has a CPU that is much faster than the Switch 2. It also has the same number of compute units as the Xbox ROG Ally X, but with a wildly better RDNA architecture. It also has a 50% wider memory bus with faster RAM. I found with my quick math, the PS6 Handheld in docked mode should be nearly three times faster than the Nintendo Switch 2.”

Interestingly, Moore’s Law Is Dead said that the PS6 Handheld still has massive performance gains over the Switch 2 even when played portable. “If we look at the scratch math in handheld mode, I would still suggest that the PS6 will be almost twice as fast as the Nintendo Switch 2 in docked mode.” According to the hardware insider, Sony has a major advantage as the PlayStation 6 portable will be using AMD FSR 4 or 5. The Switch 2 currently uses DLSS which has recently had issues.

PS6 Handheld Full Specs Leaked

Moore’s Law Is Dead also shared the most recent leaked specs for the PS6 Handheld device. As mentioned above, it reportedly matches the power of an Xbox ROG Ally X but includes other major performance improvements.

For your convenience, here are the PS6 Handheld specs that have been leaked so far courtesy of Moore’s Law Is Dead:

4 x Zen 6c + 2 x Zen 6 LP (6 Cores Total). 4MB of L3 for the Zen 6c CCX.

192-bit LPDDR5X-85333 Memory Controller w/ Support up to 48GB of RAM.

16CU RDNA iGPU clocked at 1.20GHz in handheld mode and 1.65GHz in docked mode.

Backwards compatibility with PS5 and PS4 games.

Sony’s PS6 Handheld has 50% better performance than Xbox ROG All X

Moore’s Law Is Dead also revealed that the PS6 Handheld is going to be a major upgrade from the Xbox ROG Ally X. Even though they have similar specs, the hardware leaker explained that Microsoft’s handheld is currently poorly optimized.

“The Xbox ROG Ally X is going to end up being about half the performance of the PS6 Handheld. Especially after seeing how unoptimized it is compared to the Switch 2. I would definitely wait for the PlayStation 6 handheld if you don’t just get the Switch 2 now.”

Finally, Moore’s Law Is Dead said that another major advantage the PS6 Handheld has over the competition is optimization. Apparently, Sony’s OS is a lot easier to develop for. In comparison Nintendo and Microsoft both have limitations when it comes to portable gaming. So if you are looking at getting your next portable gaming device, you might want to wait for PlayStation’s next hybrid console.