PS6 Is Likely Delayed, According to New Japanese Industry Report

A new report out of Japan claims that the PS6 release date will be delayed. If true, the PlayStation 6 console might not launch for years from now. However, many players are rejoicing over the delay.

PS6 Likely Delayed “Longer Than Many Expected,” Report Claims

Screenshot: PlayStation

This latest update comes from a report published by SandStoneInsights in Japan. According to analyst David Gibson, Sony has internally decided to extend the life cycle of their PS5 console. However, the most interesting aspect of the report are claims that the PS6 has likely been delayed by Sony.

Videos by VICE

“Sony’s Gaming Division Continues Strong Third Quarter. Sony’s third-quarter results are expected to beat market expectations, driven by sales of both in-house and third-party games. PlayStation Lifecycle Extended: Sony expects the PS5’s lifecycle to be extended, and the PS6’s release is likely to be delayed longer than many expected.”

Screenshot: SandStoneInsights Japan

While there have been rumors of a PS6 delay due to worldwide RAM shortages and exploding hardware prices, this latest report makes it sound definitive. More alarming is how the report is worded, specifically “delayed longer than many expected.” If all of this is true, it certainly sounds like a substantial delay. Although it should be pointed out that Sony has not confirmed any of these claims, and it’s unclear where SandStoneInsights got its sourcing from.

When Was the PS6 Originally Expected to Release?

Screenshot: PlayStation

According to previous leaks, the PS6 release date was going to happen in 2027. Tech insider Moore’s Law Is Dead claimed to have seen manufactured documents that showed the PlayStation 6 was going to go into production in early 2027. Based on this, many speculated that the PS6 would launch either later that year or in early 2028.

However, if this latest report is to be believed, we could see a PS6 launching in late 2028 or even 2029. Assuming the SandStoneInsights report is true, this would line up with their claims that Sony is planning to extend the PS5’s life cycle.

Screenshot: PlayStation

The PlayStation 5 launched in November 2020, so if the PS6 comes out in 2029, that would move it closer to a nine-year life cycle. For those doing the quick math, the PS4 and PS5 had around a seven-year life cycle in comparison.

PlayStation Players React Positively to Potential PS6 Delay

Screenshot: PlayStation, Naughty Dog

Many PlayStation fans reacted to the report of a PS6 delay with joy. According to many players, they would prefer an extended PS5 life cycle. One of the major points PlayStation owners are making is that most AAA games now take three to four years to come out. So for many Sony fans, they feel that not enough games have actually come out on PS5.

“There’s no point in a seven-year console lifespan anymore. Triple-A games can barely be developed in that time frame, and the returns from better graphics are so small that it’s not worth it,” a user on Reddit wrote, for example. Another commenter replied, “Triple-A games take five to six years at this point. We are, in some cases, getting no games from storied devs in a whole console generation. Consoles need to be made more future-proof now.”

Sony Hasn’t Confirmed PS6 Delay Report

Screenshot: PlayStation, Naughty Dog

Other PlayStation users speculated that the PS6 delay could be the result of an AI bubble. “Memory and SSDs are going to be costly for PS6 until the d**n AI bubble pops. This is a smarter move, I guess.”

I guess we’ll have to wait and see if this latest report ends up being true. It should again be stated that Sony PlayStation themselves have not yet confirmed the SandStoneInsights report. It’s also still unclear where the outlet are getting their information from. Regardless, players largely seem to be in favor of a PS6 delay from the looks of it.