PS6 Price Could Now Exceed $1,000 at Launch According to Prominent Hardware Leaker

A popular hardware leaker claims that the PS6 now costs around $1,000 to manufacture, making its potential launch price extremely expensive. According to the source, the PlayStation 6 has seen a 31% price increase in just three months.

PS6 Manufacturing Costs Could Push Launch Price Above $1,000

Screenshot: PlayStation

This latest update comes , who claims that the PlayStation 6 now costs north of $900 to produce. The popular leaker recently made the claim in a post on the NeoGAF gaming forum. According to the hardware insider, the PS6 now has a BoM (Bill of Materials) of around $1,000 to produce. With hardware component prices continuing to rise, that means the PS6 would likely have a launch price of $1,100 to $1,200—assuming Sony doesn’t want to take a loss.

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If you are doing the math and going, “That doesn’t add up,” let me explain. As several users pointed out, the Bill of Materials doesn’t include “assembly, logistical costs such as packaging and shipping.” It also doesn’t factor in retailer cuts. So yes, if the next-gen console really costs $1,000 to manufacture, the PS6 price at launch would have to be near $1,100 unless Sony wants to take a loss on each device.

Screenshot: KeplerL2

And that’s if it stays at its current BoM costs. According to KeplerL2, in March 2026, the PS6 originally cost $750 to manufacture. So the PlayStation 6 has seen a 31% jump in manufacturing costs in just under three months. To put it bluntly, that’s absolutely insane. With hardware components continuing to skyrocket in price, we could end up seeing the PS6 price go up even further by the time this thing launches in 2027 or 2028.

Why Delaying the PS6 Won’t Lower Its Price

Screenshot: PlayStation

As if this update wasn’t grim enough, apparently a PS6 delay won’t help the situation either. According to KeplerL2, the PlayStation 6 specs have already been locked in and can’t be backed out of. Meaning, even if Sony were to delay the PS6 to 2028 or 2029, it would not get upgraded parts.

“If prices keep going up then delaying it is actually worse than releasing it ASAP. If prices are stable then there’s no point in delaying it. If prices go down in 2028 or 2029 they can lower the price like they did with the PS3, the only downside is initial sales in 2027/2028 would be lower than normal. Most people who are wishing/hoping for a delay probably think this means the PS6 would get “upgraded” somehow but it won’t, specs have been locked in for a long time and a delay will change nothing.”

Yeah, that doesn’t sound good at all. Finally, the only way the PS6 could still be sold for $900 or cheaper is if Sony were willing to subsidize the console at a loss per unit. The Japanese publisher actually did this when the PS3 launched in 2006. According to data analysis, Sony lost around $241 and $307 per PlayStation 3 sold at launch. However, Sony ended up losing a lot of money by the time that generation ended, and it might not be something they are willing to repeat.