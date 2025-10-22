PS6 Price Leak Reveals It’s Much Cheaper Than Next-Gen Xbox Console

A new leak has reportedly revealed the PS6 price window that Sony is aiming for. If true, the PlayStation 6 could be substantially cheaper than the next-gen Xbox console that Microsoft is working on.

PS6 Could Be 50% Cheaper Than Next-Gen Xbox Console

Screenshot: PlayStation, Guerrilla Games

Over the past month, we’ve gotten several major leaks about the PS6 and next-gen Xbox consoles. From specs to release date plans, we know a lot about the future gaming consoles. And unlike most rumors, these come from actual leaked AMD documents and hardware manufacturing plans, so there is a lot of credibility behind them.

Prolific tech insider KeplerL2 recently revealed what he thinks will be the final pricing between the PS6 and the next-gen Xbox console, and the differences are massive. The hardware expert gave his take on X after a user asked him what PlayStation will charge users for the new console.

In response, Kepler said he believed it will be half the price of Xbox: “$600 vs. $1200 is my guess.”

Screenshot: X @Kepler_L2

Where this gets interesting is that Kepler followed up by explaining why he believes the PS6 will be much cheaper. According to the insider, the next-gen Xbox console has significantly more powerful specs.

“Next-gen Xbox has 42% more silicon, 20% more memory, higher board/cooling costs. Plus, Microsoft can’t subsidize the hardware with third-party store support.”

PS6 Reportedly Has Less Memory Than Xbox “Magnus”

Screenshot: NeoGAF KeplerL2

One of the more important things to come out of this leak is that the PS6 will reportedly have less RAM memory than the next-gen Xbox console currently known as “Magnus.”

In a post on gaming enthusiast forum NeoGAF, KeplerL2 explained that the next-gen Xbox Magnus will have 36GB of RAM. “Most likely 24GB for PS6 Handheld, 30GB for PS6 console, and 36GB for Xbox Magnus.”

This lines up with previous leaks from Moore’s Law Is Dead in August, who said that the next-gen Xbox console would be more powerful than the PS6. Interestingly, the hardware enthusiast also recently agreed that the PlayStation 6 could be sold for $499 to $599 based on its hardware specs. Although the tech insider also cautioned fans, saying that Sony could decide to charge a lot more if they wanted to.

PS6 Could Undercut Xbox With Affordable Launch Price

Screenshot: Sucker Punch, PlayStation

So, based purely on specs and hardware, KeplerL2’s price point appears to be an accurate estimate. However, with gaming prices on the rise in the industry lately, it’s hard to say what final price Sony will land on with the PS6. After all, if the next-gen Xbox console is really sold for $1.2k, a PlayStation 6 priced at $800 might seem less outlandish in comparison.

However, if rumors are true that the PS6 is aiming at being “affordable,” then we could end up seeing it sold for half the price of the next-gen Xbox console. According to Moore’s Laws Is Dead, this will depend on whether Sony wants to aggressively be consumer-friendly and sell the PS6 to break even, or whether they want to go straight for big profits.