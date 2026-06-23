PS6 Won’t Be Delayed to 2028 or 2029, According to Industry Insider

Amid the computer component price crisis and other global economic factors, one industry insider is sticking to their prediction on the PlayStation 6 launching in 2027.

KeplerL2 Says “Nope” to 2028 or 2029 PS6 Launch

Screenshot: PlayStation

There have been different rumors and leaks regarding the next generation of PlayStation hardware for months. Many of those rumors have been suggesting a late 2027 release window, but a recent industry report from Embracer Group suggests that Sony will be waiting until 2028 or 2029 to launch its next generation of console hardware.

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In response to that report, one industry insider seems to firmly disagree. The Embracer Group findings were posted to a discussion thread on NeoGAF and KeplerL2 responded with a simple and concise It’s Always Sunny gif of Frank shaking his head and saying “Nope.”

KeplerL2 is a fairly trusted source for insider intel and the account has already claimed that Sony is planning a 2027 launch for the PS6. According to this latest response from KeplerL2, they don’t appear to think the current industry conditions are going to change those plans.

Although KeplerL2 didn’t expand on their feelings, they did give a thumbs up to another user who argued this logic against a delayed launch:

“Delaying the console when it’s basically done doesn’t make any sense, they have TSMC contract for production of APUs, maybe even GDDR7 contracts with memory makers, R&D done that costed them few hundred millions…

PS5 sales are slowing down and there is NO guarantee that memory prices will drop between now and 2030.

Releasing it in 2027 – several millions units sold before 2030, when price drops you just lower it and gain massive market share (on top of what you already sold)

Releasing it in 2030 – no sales…. in 2030 memory prices could be lower, the same or higher. You start from scratch.”

Unfortunately, the official PlayStation accounts are still staying quiet and don’t appear to be ready to make any official reveals or announcements. If the PS6 really is going to arrive in time for the 2027 holiday season, then it would likely be revealed sometime between the very end of 2026 (around the time of The Game Awards) and next year’s June summer showcase season.

Although there is no official news on the PS6 or Project Helix for now, gamers do finally have price and release date information for the Steam Machines. Now that these living rooms PCs cost a minimum of $1,000, it will be very interesting to see what sort of price point the next consoles from Sony and Microsoft arrive at.

Be sure to check back soon for more news, updates, rumors, and leaks about the arrival of the next generation of gaming consoles.

At this time, Sony has not officially announced the PlayStation 6 and there is no confirmed release window.