PSA: Free Fortnite Winterfest 2025 Presents Get Major Change This Year

Epic Games has announced a major change to the Winterfest 2025 Fortnite presents feature. Players who want to unwrap the free gifts in the battle royale will need to be careful not to miss them this year. Here is how to open all Fortnite Winterfest presents.

Fortnite Winterfest 2025 Presents No Longer Stack, Epic Confirms

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Winterfest 2025 is live in the battle royale, which means you can now open up free presents. During the launch on December 18, some players were accidentally allowed to unwrap two gifts early in the Winterfest Cabin. This led to Epic Games making an announcement that the bug had been fixed. However, the studio then revealed that there has been a major change to the free Fortnite presents this year: they no longer stack.

“Winterfest PSA: Some players opened two Cabin presents today due to a bug, which we’ve fixed. To clarify, you can only open one present each day from today to January 5 at 9am ET — they don’t stack. Check our blog for details on when you can unwrap this year’s Outfits.” The studio also clarified that the two free Winterfest 2025 skins can only be unlocked after unwrapping a specific amount of gifts.

Screenshot: X @FortniteStatus

“Unwrap the Glacial Dummy Outfit after you’ve opened seven other presents, and the Cheeks Outfit after you’ve opened 13.” The reason this change is a big deal is that it means players will have to log in almost every day if they want to open all of their free Winterfest 2025 Fortnite presents. You can no longer wait until January 5 and collect the gifts all at once, as they no longer stack. This also means that Fortnite Presents are now missable.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

With the Fortnite Winterfest 2025 presents no longer stacking, you are going to need to know when the event ends. You are in luck, as Epic Games provided players with a specific calendar of dates for when they can unwrap the presents so they don’t miss out on any of the holiday-themed goodies.

Fortnite Winterfest 2025 Presents Start Date: Wednesday, December 18, 2025

Wednesday, December 18, 2025 Winterfest 2025 Cabin Presents Final Day: January 5 at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

There are only 14 Winterfest 2025 Fortnite presents to unwrap this year, which means you will have a total of 19 days to open them. So if you happen to miss out on a day, there is no need to panic. For your convenience, here is the final day and time you can open the Winterfest 2025 presents in each region:

Region Local Time Local Date North America (PT) 6:00 AM January 5, 2026 North America (ET) 9:00 AM January 5, 2026 United Kingdom (GMT) 2:00 PM January 5, 2026 Europe (CET) 3:00 PM January 5, 2026 Japan (JST) 11:00 PM January 5, 2026 Canada (ET) 9:00 AM January 5, 2026 Australia (AEDT) 1:00 AM January 6, 2026 Brazil (BRT) 11:00 AM January 5, 2026

which present is miku in fortnite?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Despite rumors initially claiming we would get a free Snow Miku present and a Sabrina Carpenter skin, this ended up not being true. The Snow Miku skin will be sold in the Fortnite Item Shop starting on Friday, December 19, 2025.

The Sabrina Carpenter Christmas skin will also be sold in a bundle on Monday, December 22. So Snow Miku is not actually found in a Winterfest 2025 present. For full details on the new Santa ‘Brina skin, check out our guide how to get the cosmetic here.