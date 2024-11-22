PSA: You’ve Got Less Than 24 Hours to Claim This Monstrous ‘Dave the Diver’ DLC at No Cost

If you’ve been looking for that perfect game to get you through rough times, look no further than Dave the Diver. With equal parts vibes and excellent explorative gameplay, it’s the ideal game to feature the King of the Monsters. Sure, while Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble may be the most recent game to add Godzilla to the roster? Dave the Diver did it bigger and better. But if you want this free DLC, you’ll need to move fast.

Screenshot: Mintrocket

The Dawn of the Final ‘Dave the Diver’: (November 23, 07:59 UTC)

Free DLC is nothing to scoff at, especially when it brings a whole new chapter to the game. The free Dave the Diver Godzilla DLC pack has been available for quite a while now, but as with all good things, its time is coming to a close. No matter if you’re playing on Steam, PlayStation, or Nintendo Switch, you’ve got less than 24 hours to add this to your account before it’s gone forever. All good things must come to pass eventually, and this Dave the Diver DLC is one of the best around.

Videos by VICE

Last day to get Dave the Diver Godzilla free DLC before it delists (November 23, 07:59 UTC) Steam https://buff.ly/4eMKxO6US PSN https://buff.ly/4dYDjp6US eShop https://buff.ly/4eDUL3bon Steam, you'll need to own the game. on eShop/PSN, you can grab it without owning the game — Wario64 (@wario64.bsky.social) 2024-11-22T16:14:02.940Z Post by @Wario64 on BlueSky

If you’ve already downloaded this Dave the Diver DLC, you don’t need to fret; you can play it whenever you’d like. If you’ve missed out on the download window, however? Then you’ll never have the chance to square up against Godzilla as an obese diver. I feel like I’ve had dreams like this before, but I digress. To be fair, if you’re on PC, there’s a good chance that someone has already archived this particular piece of software and it will be available for years to come. On consoles, though? You’re out of luck if you don’t snag it now.

I’ve gotta keep it real with you guys. I procrastinated way too long on this one myself. Truthfully, I almost missed out on a chance to download it. I would have been kicking myself in the butt if I would have done that. The idea of finding Godzilla under the sea in Dave the Diver sounds genuinely terrifying. I wonder if he can help us make sushi in the shop before fighting against Mothra next time.