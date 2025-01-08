Psst! I Heard You Like Noir Mystery Games. Well, Let Me Introduce the Slow Game Club’s Inaugural Game!

Welcome to the Slow Game Club’s inaugural January 2025 noir mystery extravaganza! For those who might not know, the Slow Game Club is something the VICE Games crew is immensely passionate about. (Yes, I’m known for not exactly being quiet about it.) I could give y’all the whole spiel, but I’ll summarize it for you like so. (Skip the following paragraph if you’re already one of us.)

The Slow Game Club is a monthly (or yearly, if you’d like) subscription service! (Check us out here!) What do you get? Well, you get a high-quality indie game every month! And a wonderful Discord community to chat about your favorite games. Oh, and also the chance to interact with indie developers. Did I mention a rotation of games journalists will pop up every month to show you how to write a compelling Steam review (optional, duh)? All of that, and the chance to assist the Into Games team in providing resources for young, aspiring game developers who lack the proper tools.

Now, the grand reveal! The noir-tinted mystery indie game to start off the Slow Game Club in earnest? Tails Noir (some of you may know it by its previous name: Backbone)!

I actually had the honor of playing Tails Noir when it released in Ye Olde 2021! You play as Howard Lotor, a troubled private eye. Who’s also a raccoon. What separates this mystery noir epic from other titles is the direction of the plot. Overall, what begins as classic noir tropes done well evolves into the discovery of long-dormant secrets, political strife, and… other things I refuse to spoil.

the slow game club proudly presents ‘tails noir’!

“You’re not special. You’re not a hero. Thrust into unfortunate circumstances, you find yourself with no other option than to unravel what might be your biggest case yet. There is no choice. We change, but we change nothing. Get to work, detective.” Yeah, the Steam blurb does a decent enough job of hinting at some of the game’s pitch-black moments!

Ah, damn, there’s just one problem, though. So, as a Slow Game Club member, I seem to have a Steam code burning a hole in my inbox for a magnificent game I already played! Also, by default, my fellow Slow Game Club members have a code, too. What is a Managing Editor to do…

I know! First come, first served! — CLZJK-N27R7-ZAGQW

Indeed, a little gift for a lucky reader! And, who knows? Perhaps that will be the incentive y’all need to formally join the group! Come on! Join us.