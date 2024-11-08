PSVR 2 Finally Has Its Killer App, Now That ‘Gorilla Tag’ Is Available to Download

The PSVR 2 is an astonishing piece of tech that, once again, feels underutilized. It’s got some of the most advanced features on a VR headset, offers phenomenal picture quality no matter where you’re using it, and just works right out of the box. What else could we ask for? Monkey. We could have asked for a return to Monkey, and now we have it. Gorilla Tag is finally available on PlayStation 5.

Screenshot: Another Axiom Inc.

Reject Humanity, Return to Monke: ‘Gorilla Tag’ Is the Best Use of PSVR Around

Even if you’ve never used a VR headset in your life, you’ve seen gameplay footage of Gorilla Tag. Its premise is simple: you are a Gorilla. You need to tag other people. What makes this entertaining, though? You have no legs. The only way to get around is by wildly flailing your arms in the most calculated of ways to swing throughout a map, tagging other players and engaging in generalized debauchery. It’s wild, and it’s easily one of the most entertaining experiences you can have with VR.

The best part of it all? It’s free. It finally gives you a reason to plug in your PSVR 2, especially now that the PS5 Pro exists. Push it to its limits, become a Gorilla, and terrorize other players. It’s pure, simple, unadulterated fun that pushes you to your physical limits. Really sounds silly saying that, but this game is a literal workout if you’re trying to keep up with everyone.

There are a few games that strongly push the graphical capabilities of the PS5 and its PSVR 2 headset to their limits. Gorilla Tag is not one of these games, boasting a simple and effective style that makes everything automatically x10 more hilarious than it should be. VR games deserve to be stylish, and games like Gorilla Tag and Sushi Ben are more memorable as a result.

For a free multiplayer game, Gorilla Tag offers players quite a variety of things to do. I’m hoping that cross-platform play eventually comes this way because I’d love to play with some of my friends who don’t have a Quest headset in the future. Until then, reject humanity and return to monke. It’s much simpler that way.