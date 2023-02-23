This Online Psychedelic Therapy Service Offers Ketamine Treatment at Home

We’ve been deep in the War on Drugs for decades, and for many people, that messaging stuck. Those of us who grew up in the 90s surely remember the infamous D.A.R.E. program; others might have discovered the hand-wringing, anti-weed propaganda masterpiece Reefer Madness when experimenting with cannabis (that film pairs surprisingly well with bong rips, actually).

These days, however, we’re living in very different times—and with that shift, there are new prevailing attitudes about how some “street drugs” may actually have meaningful benefits for mental health. In scientific studies (as well as anecdotal reports), some psilocybin users have reported that microdosing mushrooms has helped them with depression and anxiety, while budtenders dish out prescription weed and CBD joints that are carefully dosed to help people relax without paranoia (mostly because they’re too busy mainlining pizza and binge-watching BoJack Horseman). There’s now a wealth of research on the potentially therapeutic effects of LSD, MDMA, ketamine, and many other drugs that have historically been considered recreational, and the scientific community has become increasingly progressive in recognizing these previously dismissed drugs as a legitimate alternative to the increasingly expensive (and in many ways, problematic) psychiatric and pharmaceutical institutions.

Ketamine is not only a popular street drug (i.e., the K in “K-hole”, a term used to describe the dream-like state it can induce), but it’s been an emerging medical option for therapeutically treating conditions like depression, anxiety, PTSD, OCD, substance dependence, chronic pain, and more when administered in controlled, scientifically backed settings. Classified as a “dissociative anesthetic,” ketamine has been tested in clinical research, and is reported to kick in significantly quicker than antidepressants, which can take weeks—or even months—to start working effectively. Now, a new company called Safe Haven Health is making ketamine therapy into not just a “thing,” but a concierge service, which it purports can help treat patients from the comfort of their own homes.

Those interested in ketamine therapy can sign up with Safe Haven to meet virtually with a mental health provider who is trained in ketamine therapy. There are two programs: the “New Beginnings” plan, for first-timers, and a “Long-Lasting Peace Plan” (LOL, great name) for those looking for continuing treatment. Both are led by a ketamine “coach” and the aforementioned mental health provider, who, upon sign up, will conduct an interview to see if the patient is a good candidate for ketamine, then ascertain the right dosage. Users start off with one dose to test their tolerance and response—typically around 100 to 200 milligrams of ketamine, which they can then take one or two times weekly for six to eight weeks to complete the course. While many ketamine therapy treatments administer the drug intravenously, or by injection or nasal spray, Safe Haven uses a sublingual format (aka a pill that literally melts under the tongue) so that participants can complete the treatment at home without a nurse or clinical setting.

In addition to having access to medical consultants, the app lets users track your mental health symptoms to provide a clear picture of whether the ketamine is actually working; providers may adjust dosage along the way. Safe Haven also recommends pursuing therapy outside, which many find helpful.

But what does the ketamine actually do? Great question. Safe Haven claims patients will “most likely” feel relaxed and mildly euphoric after lower doses; higher doses are “more likely” to create psychedelic, dissociative states. “For some people,” the site says, “such experiences may accelerate psychological growth and promote a positive change in outlook and character.” The company offers a treatment handbook with a more in-depth explanation of how the drug functions and what to expect. (Common side effects of ketamine include nausea, disorientation, dizziness, and drowsiness; however, those effects are reported more frequently for higher doses.)

While some in-patient ketamine clinics can cost up to $10,000 for a couple months of treatment, Safe Haven’s business model is considerably more affordable, offering treatment programs for $350 a month. (Different tiers are available, including 8-, 12-, and 16-week packages.) What do users get for those (still pretty hefty) fees? A medical consultation, a personalized treatment plan, coaching sessions, and general access to mental health providers so you can stay in contact, discuss your experiences, and answer questions that arise from the process.

For those interested in checking out ketamine for mental health reasons, there’s likely to be a growing influx of companies like Safe Haven that are increasing accessibility to at-home clinical ketamine treatment. At the very least, it’s an alternative to doing a ton of mushrooms in the park and listening to Sigur Rós again.

