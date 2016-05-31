Psychedelic Polka Dots Color Kusama’s Latest Show



Yayoi Kusama Chandelier of Grief, 2016. Courtesy KUSAMA Enterprise, Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo / Singapore and Victoria Miro, London © Yayoi Kusama

Japanese mega-artist Yayoi Kusama‘s work has taken over the London gallery Victoria Miro‘s two locations, along with their waterside garden. Known for her polka dot designs and artworks that explore a kind of immersive surrealism, but also touch on Minimalism, Pop art, the Zero and Nul movements, Abstract, and Feminist art, the 87-year-old artist’s latest features numerous new works including paintings, sculptures, and her signature psychedelic mirror rooms.

There three mirror rooms center the new exhibition: Pumpkin’s Infinity Mirrored Room, Chandelier of Grief, and Where the Lights in My Heart Go, where the public can be overwhelmed by mutiplying reflections for reflection, contemplation, or most likely, hypnotic amazement.



All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins, 2016. Courtesy KUSAMA Enterprise, Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo / Singapore and Victoria Miro, London © Yayoi Kusama

The rooms explore Kusama’s interest in the infinite and boundless, themes that can also found in her intricate paintings. These feature multiplying polka dots and “infinity net” patterns. Also included are continuations of her My Eternal Soul series, which began in 2009 and features eyes, faces, and abstract forms that hum together in improvisational unity. Both the paintings and the rooms conjure a chimeric, visionary state.

“Kusama’s obsessive repetition of these forms on canvas, which she has described as a form of active self-obliteration, responds to hallucinations first experienced in childhood,” notes the gallery. “The pumpkin, another motif that she has returned to throughout her career, is also present in the form of new polished mirror sculptures.”

Kusama’s 2015 museum tours in Asia, Central and South America, and Scandinavia all saw record attendances and her exhibitions were the most visited in the world last year—testament to her engaging pop art visuals and the appeal of the enveloping, interactivity of the mirror rooms. She was also 2014’s most popular artist.

Check out some shots of the artist’s latest exhibition, below.



Installation, Yayoi Kusama. Courtesy KUSAMA Enterprise, Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo / Singapore and Victoria Miro, London © Yayoi Kusama



Pumpkin (S), 2016 Mirror polished bronze. Courtesy KUSAMA Enterprise, Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo / Singapore and Victoria Miro, London © Yayoi Kusama



SHEDDING TEARS TO THE SEASON, 2015 Acrylic on canvas 194x194x7cm 763/8×763/8×23/4in. Courtesy KUSAMA Enterprise, Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo / Singapore and Victoria Miro, London © Yayoi Kusama



Where the Lights in My Heart Go, 2016. Courtesy KUSAMA Enterprise, Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo / Singapore and Victoria Miro, London © Yayoi Kusama



All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins, 2016. Courtesy KUSAMA Enterprise, Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo / Singapore and Victoria Miro, London © Yayoi Kusama





All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins, 2016. Courtesy KUSAMA Enterprise, Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo / Singapore and Victoria Miro, London © Yayoi Kusama

Yayoi Kusama at Victoria Miro is on now until July 30, 2016 at 16 Wharf Road, London N1 7RW and 14 St George Street, London W1S 1FE.

