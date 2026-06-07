Psychic Reveals the 2 Regrets She Hears Most Often From the Dead

A psychic medium from Mississippi says she’s been talking to dead people since childhood, and after decades of it, she’s noticed a theme. The spirits have regrets. Two big ones, and at least one of them will probably make you feel called out.

Jill M. Jackson told the Daily Mail that she’s been communicating with spirits since she was young, first seeing them as shadow figures before eventually learning to hear them. She describes the afterlife not as some faraway place in the sky but as a higher dimension sitting inches from our own, accessible when what she calls “the veil” thins enough for a medium to cross through. Hollywood, she says, has basically gotten all of this wrong.

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As for what the dead actually want to talk about: regret number one is that they didn’t play enough. “A common theme is that humans need to play more often,” Jackson said. “That is when they look back on their life review, and notice that they were so serious, and that they had so many opportunities to just have fun, laugh, and play.” This one stings because it’s so mundane. Not “I wish I’d been kinder” or “I should have called my mother more.” Just loosen up. You were too serious. Go outside.

Play More and Judge Less, The Dead Say

The second regret is a little complicated. Jackson says a significant number of spirits express remorse over how rigidly they practiced religion during their lifetimes, specifically the judgment it produced toward people of other faiths. “They wish they had taken the positive parts of that message in understanding that, yes, there is a creator God, yes, that there is a higher consciousness, but it’s not about control,” she said. “That it is not fear-based.” She elaborated that spirits who were deeply religious in life often come through with messages urging their loved ones toward something less divisive. “Learning that we can have a connection to Creator, a higher consciousness, God, Goddess, whatever your term is, without feeling the need of this control dynamic that is rooted in the energy of division and fear.”

Jackson says not every spirit is forthcoming. She recalled one audience reading where a grandfather’s spirit simply refused to speak, and when she told his grandson he was being unusually quiet, the grandson laughed and said getting the man to talk in life had been like pulling teeth.

Whether any of this is real is a question each person gets to answer for themselves. But as far as posthumous advice goes, “play more and judge less” is hard to argue with.