Psychologist Reveals the Real Reason So Many Adult Children Cut Off Their Parents

Somewhere in America right now, a parent is mentally replaying the divorce, the cross-country move, and that one thing they said at Thanksgiving a decade ago, trying to figure out which one ruined their kid’s life. The answer, according to the therapists who sit in on these conversations, is probably none of them.

Psychologist Jeffrey Bernstein, writing in Psychology Today, has spent years working with parents on the receiving end of this accusation. His observation is consistent: the parent fixates on the event—the incident they believe caused the damage—and builds a case around it. Meanwhile, the adult child is talking about something completely different. Not what happened, but what was never said about it afterward. The feeling that sat unaddressed for years while everyone moved on and pretended it hadn’t.

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Bernstein describes a father he worked with who had attended every single one of his daughter’s softball games. Factually accurate, verifiably true. His daughter still said he wasn’t there. She meant emotionally. He was in the bleachers and completely absent when she needed someone to notice she was struggling. Two entirely accurate statements, having two completely different conversations.

Parents and Their Adult Children Are on Completely Different Wavelengths

Ask the parents and ask the adult children what went wrong, and you’ll get two completely different answers. A study of 898 estranged families found that adult children pointed to emotional abuse, harmful behavior, and a parent who never seemed to get it. Parents pointed elsewhere: a partner’s influence, a misunderstanding, bad timing. Same estrangement. Almost nothing overlapping in how each side explained it.

A 2024 Harris Poll found that 35% of Americans are estranged from an immediate family member. These things don’t usually blow up. They erode, one unaddressed conversation at a time, over years, until someone finally gives up.

What Bernstein argues, and what the research supports, is that the conversation parents dread having is rarely the one their adult children actually want. Adult children, he writes in his upcoming book You Ruined My Life — Now You Owe Me!, generally aren’t looking for a factual apology. They’re looking for proof that someone finally understands how something felt, a feeling that’s been waiting, unacknowledged, for years.

The advice from therapists who work in this space comes down to one thing: stop defending the story. Ask what they were feeling that they never got to say. The argument a parent spends years rehearsing and the one their adult child actually wants to have have almost nothing in common.