Psychologists Say These 2 Simple Questions Could Make Your Relationship Stronger

Long-term relationships don’t fail for lack of love. They fail because two people stop seeing each other, stop saying what they need, or both. Two exercises from relationship science go after exactly that.

The exercises come from a Psychology Today piece by Gina Vild, a former associate dean and chief communications officer at Harvard Medical School. The first one is borrowed from a book called How to Stop Looking for Someone Perfect and Find Love by Judith Sills, Ph.D. Each partner separately lists ten things that make them desirable as a mate—and ten things that make them difficult to live with. The second half is where things get interesting.

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That exercise does something most couples never do voluntarily: it turns the lens around. Research published in Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin found that people who acknowledge their own imperfections are more accepting of their partner’s. The psychological term for this is self-compassion, and it has a direct line to generosity inside a relationship. Humility, as it happens, is also an underrated dating asset—a study in The Journal of Positive Psychology found that humble potential partners were rated as more attractive than arrogant ones, and in established relationships, perceived humility made partners more likely to forgive each other.

The 2 Relationship Exercises That Can Improve Communication and Intimacy

The second exercise completely inverts the focus. Each partner lists ten things they want from the other. Vild describes completing hers immediately—an ambitious emotional wish list—while her husband took much longer and stopped at two items: feed the dog occasionally, and turn off the lights. The gap was clarifying, to say the least. Relationship researchers call what the exercise is actually building “perceived partner responsiveness”—the sense that your partner understands what you need and cares enough to act on it. Research consistently links it to intimacy, relationship satisfaction, and even physical affection between partners. That can’t happen if the need was never communicated.

The two exercises work because they address the same failure from opposite angles. The first chips away at the ego investment that makes people defensive about their own role in whatever’s going wrong. The second handles what happens when partners assume their needs are either obvious or too much to ask. A pen and some tolerance for discomfort will do it—no therapist, no retreat, no $40 couples workbook required.

Your partner is never going to read your mind, so it’s unrealistic to expect them to just “figure it out.” The real problem is that no one wanted to be the first to bring it up.